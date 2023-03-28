Google is killing most of Fitbits’ social features today





Expansion / Fitbit’s discontinued Challenges feature.

Today is the day Google makes its biggest change to Fitbit yet. Shut down some more features. As Google announced in his February, his popular fitness gamification features, “Challenges” and “Adventures,” on his Fitbit are ending today. Google will also remove the “Open Groups” social networking feature.

For some people, staying motivated to exercise can be difficult, so Fitbit’s software includes several ways to gamify fitness to keep people engaged. Challenges were introduced in 2014 as a way to share and compare your steps with friends. The feature came with badges earned for certain tasks and trophies for winning battles. Adventure was launched in 2017 as a location-specific challenge that highlights local locations for exercise and hiking, such as national parks and landmarks. He can tackle these areas solo at his own pace, or participate in multiplayer “adventure races” to track his hike speed and compare his progress with other Fitbit users. You can also It seems to me that this would only get better with the Google Maps integration. oh well.

Adventures, challenges, and all player-earned trophies and badges are retired today. The Fitbit community on Reddit has been outraged over the removal of the feature, with one of the most popular posts over the past year calling for his Fitbit Premium to cancel his subscription to the change. On Twitter, Fitbit tried to celebrate the company’s birthday yesterday, but almost all the replies were about shutting down features and what other services they should switch to. Several users confirmed today that the feature is dead.

Advertisement In Expansion/Adventure, people battle on real hiking locations.

fit bit

Google announced it would acquire Fitbit in 2019, and explained the deal at the time by saying, “We see opportunities to further invest in Wear OS and bring Made by Google wearable devices to market.” . Google’s blog post makes no mention of continuing to produce or support Fitbit’s existing products and services, nor is it any kind of promise to enhance Fitbit with his Google technology, rather than whether or not Fitbit will be stripped of parts. It sounded like

So far, I haven’t seen anything from Google to deter initial impressions of Fitbit’s gradual demise. Google announced plans to shut down his Fitbit account system later this year and migrate existing users to Google accounts. Google stopped Fitbit from syncing his PC and Mac last year, so you can no longer load music onto the wearable. Fitbit Studio, his browser-based SDK for developing Fitbit apps, shut down on April 20 last month. Fitbit’s latest offerings, the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4, offer a major setback compared to older models. Removed Fitbit app store, Google Assistant, Wi-Fi support, and music control.

The only action Google has taken on Fitbit other than shutting it down is hastily releasing an unfinished Fitbit app specifically for the Pixel Watch. That his Fitbit app is not only worse than his actual Fitbit, but worse than the previous Google Fit app on Wear OS before Google removed the advanced weight training options in 2020. The Pixel Watch also has his Fitbit Premium, a $10/month subscription service. This will enable some sleep tracking features and new stats. Is this the future of Fitbit? Some software? An app to replace Google Fit? It’s still hard to say. Whatever Google plans for the future, I don’t think you’ll get many repeat customers by removing all the essential social features from your existing community.

