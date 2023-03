African innovation gaining global recognition

Mar 26, 2023Mar 26, 2023465

Recent reports show that African startups will raise more than $4 billion in 2021, with Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt and Kenya accounting for the majority of the investment, giving African innovation global recognition. I’m here.

Last Friday, UK-Nigeria Tech Hub and Google for Startups, Africa announced a $3 million partnership, further demonstrating Africa’s importance in global tech.

Africa’s top tech companies include Flutterwave, a Nigerian fintech that provides financial services across the continent. In 2021, it will achieve unicorn status alongside Chipper Cash, Opay, Wave and Andela. This means that its value has exceeded his $1 billion.

Founded in 2018 by Ham Serunjogi and Maijid Moujaled, Chipper Cash is available in Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Africa, and Kenya. It allows users to move money from Europe to Africa and facilitates dollar transactions in Africa.

In 2021, Kennedy Ekezie, Duke Ekezie, and Jephtah Uche developed Kippa, a bookkeeping app for small businesses.

Moe Odele founded Vazi Legal in 2019 to provide legal services to corporations, individuals and financial startups from offices in Lagos, Nairobi, Washington DC and New York.

Launched in 2017 by Ikenna Nzewi and Uzoma Ayogu, Releaf uses technology to power the agricultural industry. In particular, we use Kraken machines to minimize waste in our palm nut processing.

Safeboda, a transportation fintech company founded in Nigeria and Uganda, offers motorcycle and taxi services, delivery, payments and savings.

Paystack, a Nigerian financial company founded by Shola Akinlade and Ezra Olubi in 2015, is also a notable African tech company. Paystack allows businesses to accept credit card, debit card and bank transfer payments from their clients. In 2020, Stripe acquired the company for over $200 million, marking one of the biggest exits in African tech history.

M-Pesa, a Kenyan mobile money service created by Safaricom in 2007, is another significant startup. M-Pesa allows customers to deposit, withdraw, transfer and pay for goods and services using their mobile phones. Financial inclusion revolutionized Kenya and the service has since expanded to other African countries.

Additionally, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and Jeremy Johnson founded Andela, a software development outsourcing company in Nigeria in 2014. Andela provides remote software engineers to companies from Africa, USA, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Ghana, and Egypt.

These are just a few of the many innovative African tech startups that have achieved global renown. The expansion and success of these companies demonstrate that Africa has the potential to become a major player in the global technology industry.

Written by Annabel Nuwachuk.Edited by Saadatu Al-Bashir

