To foster innovation, look for product management talent in unexpected places

Product-driven management is the way of the future, especially for technology companies. However, not everyone holds the title of Product Manager (PM), and it’s becoming increasingly difficult for talented leaders to fill this role in this competitive recruiting market. This article will help product managers find candidates outside of traditional product management roles who have the mindset and skills to get the job done, even if it’s not on their resume.

Over the last few years, you’ve probably heard the phrase “every company is now a tech company” as entire organizations set out to modernize their products and processes. For businesses to differentiate themselves, it is imperative that they keep up with evolving consumer needs and stay ahead of the rise of competitors’ digital solutions.

They face a significant challenge as companies outside the traditional definition of technology continue to find opportunities to embrace digital. It’s a competitive market looking for experienced product managers.

One 2022 report found that 34% more SaaS companies will be using product-led growth (PLG) in 2021 compared to 2020, and almost 62% of all companies will hire between 1 and 5 new employees. It turns out that it indicates a plan to hire a PM. But retaining talent for these businesses is difficult, and 26% of his managers at these products say they are considering leaving the role within the next 12 months.

Creativity is key to hiring managers, with half of all new product managers having a non-product role background in today’s survey as organizations seek to recruit and retain talent for these roles. is shown.

What Makes a Good Product Manager?

Modern product management is still a new concept for many companies and can vary greatly in different areas. He has one purpose in hiring a product manager. It’s about realizing the company or team’s product vision. Doing this successfully requires a range of skills and experience, especially in these areas.

1. Customer focus

A strong candidate will be someone who can:

We care about our customers 24/7 and prioritize the time we spend with them.

Lead primary and secondary research to gain a deeper understanding of your needs.

Partner across your business to ensure a superior customer experience at every touchpoint.

2. Confidence in product development

Product development focus is very important because this role requires:

Lead product development teams of software engineers, quality assurance (QA), and user experience (UX) from start to finish to bring new products to market.

Serve as an engine of innovation in any part of your business.

Make sure your cross-functional team is strong, close to your customers, and technical experts. These teams work together to execute quickly.

3. Strong business sense

An effective PM should:

Decide what and when to build by balancing the needs of your customers, developers, and business to deliver the most value early and often.

Discover the best ideas, weed out the bad ideas, and make difficult trade-off decisions to drive innovation and business value.

Use data and evidence to decide where to spend your time and resources.

4. Entrepreneurship

As a product manager, I found myself:

I am continually asking how this can be done better, faster and cheaper.

Constructively dissatisfied with the status quo.

I’m trying to find crappy ways to learn and improve what matters most to winning.

example

At my company, one of our team members started his marketing career. However, she has shifted her focus to product management, recently managing the launch of a new service that bridges the gap between cash and cryptocurrencies in multiple countries around the world.

This was a difficult project to launch. Crypto customers were new to our business. Therefore, thorough customer and global market research was essential to determine what was most important to the experience. Every part of our business was involved in bringing this product to life, including legal, compliance, go-to-market, onboarding, sales, service and marketing. Despite having no background in product management, this employee’s leadership aligned these teams around a common goal in an ambiguous space to deliver a successful launch.

How to find this business-critical skill in a tough market

U.S. technology unemployment is below 2%, making hiring extremely difficult. My advice is to look for someone outside of a product management role who has the mindset and skills to get the job done. Many product his managers start their careers in different roles and decide to move on. Even if you don’t have the title of product manager, it’s important to hire people with the key skills you need.

As a hiring manager, my approach is: Look for experiences that fill the most critical gaps in your cross-functional team and ensure your employees are ready to perfect their skill sets by learning from each other.

For example, let’s say your team already has a strong development lead. However, discovery and customer research are the biggest gaps. We can look for candidates with experience delivering digital products in marketing, data analytics, or customer experience roles.

Or maybe you have a strong customer experience leader on your team with deep knowledge of customer research, but you need someone who can lead the end-to-end development process. Look for candidates with experience in software engineering, quality assurance, business analysis, or project management.

final thoughts

Don’t cut a candidate off the list just because the product manager doesn’t appear on their resume. Instead, take advantage of interview techniques and dig into specific examples of how candidates demonstrate the most important skill sets needed on the team. They learn quickly from other professionals on the team, bringing a built-in understanding of other departments and how to work together for business success.

The bottom line: Even in a tough market, it’s possible to find skilled people for the role of product manager. All it takes is a little creativity and a creative approach to recruiting.

