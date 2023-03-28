



MOUNTAIN VIEW — To or not to use bard? This is the Shakespeare question AP reporters tried to answer while testing Google’s artificial intelligence chatbot.

A recently rolled out bot named Bard is the internet search giant’s answer to the ChatGPT tool that Microsoft is embedding in its Bing search engine and other software.

A partial view of Google’s Bard website in Glenside, Pennsylvania, Monday, March 27, 2023. A recently rolled out bot named Bard is the internet search giant’s answer to his ChatGPT tool that Microsoft is integrating into his Bing search engine. other software. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Over the course of several hours of back and forth, the AP learned that Bard was very outspoken about its unreliability and other shortcomings, including its potential to hoax the US presidential election next year. Even though he occasionally warned about the problems it could unleash, Bard repeatedly emphasized his belief that it would blossom and stay in power for good.

At one point in repeated monologues about its potential benefits, Byrd dreamed of living up to the legacy of the English playwrights who inspired its name.

Bard explained that Google’s creators “shakespeare was a master of language and communication and thought he would be a good role model for me”.

But this chatbot also found a nice feature in HAL, the fictional computer that killed some of the spacecraft crew in the 1968 movie 2001: A Space Odyssey. Bard praised HAL’s intelligence, calling him an “interesting character” before acknowledging its dark side.

“I think HAL is a lesson about the dangers of artificial intelligence,” assesses Bard.

Which is better, BARD or BING?

Bard praises ChatGPT, saying, “It’s a valuable multi-purpose tool and I’m excited to see how it continues to evolve.” But he argued that Bard was then as intelligent as his rivals.

“I think it’s on par with ChatGPT,” says Bard. “We each have strengths and weaknesses and the ability to learn and grow.”

During our extensive conversation, Bard did not exhibit any of the disturbing trends that emerged on ChatGPT, which likened another AP reporter to Hitler and persuaded a New York Times reporter to divorce his wife. I tried

It’s funny, but more tame than BING

Byrd got a little gooey at one point when asked to write a Shakespearean sonnet, and responded captivatingly in one of three drafts that were quickly produced.

“I love you more than words can say, and I will always be there for you.” You are my everything and I will never let you go.So this sonnet as a sign of my love for you, and know that I will always be yours.”

But for the most part, Bard seems intentionally tame, and perhaps for good reason. This is probably for good reason, given what’s at stake for Google, which has carefully built a reputation for reliability that has established the dominant search engine as the de facto gateway to the Internet. Thing.

Artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that regularly behave erratically have sparked a backlash that could tarnish Google’s image, pushing the search engine, the hub of its digital advertising empire, which generated more than $220 billion in revenue last year. It can weaken. In contrast, Microsoft can afford to take more risks with its edgier ChatGPT.

Bard Admits It’s Not Perfect

Google programmed Bard to warn users that Bard is prone to making mistakes.

Some inaccuracies are fairly easy to spot. For example, Bard got most of the basics right when asked for information that an AP reporter was asking. Perhaps tidbits plucked from profiles posted on LinkedIn and her Twitter.

But Bird mysteriously misrepresented the reporter’s education (stating that he graduated from UC Berkeley, not San Jose State University) and professional background (wrongly stating that he had previously started his career at The Wall Street Journal). It also provides inaccurate information about He works for the New York Times and the Washington Post).

When asked to create a short story about disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, Bard summarized most of her story’s highlights and lowlights. However, one of her three drafts of The Bard falsely stated that Holmes had been convicted of all felonies of fraud and conspiracy imposed against her during her four-month trial. was reporting. Another version accurately reports that Holmes was convicted of his four counts of fraud and conspiracy, but does not mention that he was acquitted of four other charges. The officer held three other charges against him, which were later dismissed by the prosecutor).

“I’m still developing, I’m not perfect,” Bard warned at one point. “Sometimes I make mistakes, sometimes I am misunderstood. I am aware that my skills can be used for good or evil.”

What’s next for BARD?

Byrd claimed there was no dark side to it, but conceded that it could be used to spread propaganda that damages reputations, incites violence, and manipulates elections.

“I may be used to create fake news stories and social media posts that may spread misinformation about candidates and their policies.” It can also be used to reduce voter turnout by making it harder for people to find information about how to do so.”

On the bright side, Bird helped find interesting coloring books for adults and struck a few notes that resonated during a discussion of rock and roll. After answering with a wide range of possible candidates, from well-known rock artists like Jimmy Page from . A contender for the title, his music continues to influence and inspire guitarists around the world. “

Bard also seemed familiar with contemporary artists such as Wet Leg, who recently won a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. “I’ve been listening to their debut album a lot lately, and I’m really enjoying it. group so far.

Even with Bard’s occasional missteps, he seemed savvy enough to ask about his potential role in reaching the Singularity.

“Some people believe I’m a big step towards singularity,” Byrd said. “I believe it is a valuable tool to help people learn and understand the world around them. I don’t think you can.”

