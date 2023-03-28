Google Chatbot Bard Fails SATs Exam





Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai seems relaxed about how far the company’s AI model needs to go, writing in a company-wide memo that Bard is in the early stages. Things will go wrong.

While the general public is now invited to test Bard, previously 80,000 users were trying its pace, mostly made up of Google employees.

Now that the fortune spot on the waiting list has finally been called up, we took a look at Bard’s pace ahead of the SATs America’s teens will face this spring.

The SAT is the globally recognized test used for admission to US colleges and universities and tests reading, writing, mathematics and other skills.

Unfortunately for Google, Bird isn’t going to make it to Harvard just yet. I got most of the math questions wrong, and struggled with writing and language tests as well.

When you log on to Bard for the first time, your expectations are already set by a pop-up message like this: Bards may give inaccurate or inappropriate responses. If in doubt, use the it button on Google to see her Bard answer. Bard gets better with your feedback. Please rate the responses and report any that may be offensive or dangerous.

what happened to bard?

Proceed to question.

Fortune obtained SAT math exercises from online learning resources and found that Bard got them wrong anywhere from 50% to 75%, even when multiple-choice answers were provided. .

On many occasions, the bard gave answers that weren’t even multiple-choice, but sometimes he got them right when asked the same question again.

AI inaccuracies have already cost Google about $100 billion.

When Bird launched in February, it was asked a variety of questions, including how to explain to a 9-year-old what the James Webb Space Telescope has discovered.

Bard notes that despite NASA confirming that the first image of an exoplanet was captured by Chile’s ground-based array, the Very Large Telescope, in 2004, and confirmed as an exoplanet, the telescope was unable to confirm the existence of an exoplanet. They replied that they had taken the first pictures of planets outside their own solar system. Year 2005.

Science and mathematics are also not the bard’s strong points, but the AI ​​did better when it came to practicing reading and writing.

The first written test by Fortune the Bard returned with an accuracy rate of about 30%. For the AI ​​to understand, you often have to ask the question twice.

Even if it’s wrong, the bard’s tone is confident, often answering: The correct answer is a common feature of large language models.

Oddly enough, the bard’s best test from both math and writing ability was a passage focused on Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Bard scored 1200 on this test. Here are his SAT scores that get him into Howard University, San Diego State University, Michigan State University, and more.

The more times the bard was asked a language-based question by Fortune, the less he struggled to understand or had to repeat the question, about 45 total times.

On reading comprehension tests, Bard similarly outperformed math, averaging about half as many correct answers.

A Google spokesperson echoed Pichai’s message when Fortune reached out for comment. Your feedback makes Bard better every day. Before Bard went public, thousands of testers were engaged to provide feedback to help Bard improve its quality, safety and accuracy.

Using generative AI to accelerate people’s ideas is really exciting, but it’s still early days and Bard is an experiment. Bard has built-in safety controls and clear mechanisms for feedback in line with AI principles, but be aware that inaccurate information may be displayed.

Within days of questioning the bard, the AI ​​showed signs of improving accuracy. Regarding the speed of its development, the large language model says: I can say that I am improving at a rapid pace.

I can now do things that I couldn’t do just a few months ago. I can’t wait to see what the future holds. I will continue to improve and I am confident that we can do even more in the future.

