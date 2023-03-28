



As a former football player at California’s Aptos High School and Princeton University, Dr. David Camarillo, an associate professor of bioengineering, experienced the headbanging migraines known in sports.

He began wearing a padded cover attached to the outside of his helmet in hopes of softening the blow.

Football players are particularly susceptible to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a type of cognitive and mental decline caused by repeated head pounding on the field. To protect players, sporting goods manufacturers are constantly improving their helmets. A new product is now on the market that resembles the padded cover worn by Camarillo. Called the guardian cap, it’s trending from high school fields to professional stadiums. In 2022, the National Football League began requiring players in certain positions to wear new caps during training his camp practices.

Does it help? According to Camarillo and his colleagues’ research, published March 14 in Annals of Biomedical Engineering, even if it’s profitable, it’s probably not material for most hits players sustain.

“More large-scale studies are needed to confirm whether Guardian Cap has any impact,” said Camarillo, senior author of the study. “But I don’t think it makes much of a difference for hits that don’t get concussions, but that happen so often on the field.”

In the gut-deep lab at the Shriram Center for Bioengineering and Chemical Engineering on the Stanford campus, Camarillo and his colleagues tested Cap. They attached a crash-test dummy head with a motion sensor to the dummy’s neck and strapped a helmet to the head.

They used a mechanical striking device to strike the head at different angles and velocities to measure the force of the blow. A hat was then placed over the helmet and another was attached to the striking device for further blows on the head. They repeated the experiment with different temperatures and different helmet brands. When the head and device were capped, the motion sensor showed little decrease in the head’s linear acceleration.

The cap offered more protection against angled, or head-turning, blows than straight-on. The cap, which is attached to the helmet in the , acts like a loose wig. 15% to 20% more protection than the cap.In some cases, the cap made the impact more dangerous.

“I don’t think it’s the padding that provides most of the protection. I think it’s the sliding of the cap along the surface of the helmet,” said lead author of the study, a bioengineering graduate student. One Nick Checki said. “A right angle hit redirects some of the impact energy.”

real test

Viewing results in a simulated environment with a fake head is one thing. What matters is whether the cap protects the soccer player’s actual brain.

“Labs tell only part of the story in an idealized situation,” Cecchi said.

To test the cap on the field, the researchers outfitted a mouthguard with the same motion-sensor technology used in the dummy head. They wore mouthguards during practices during the 2019 season when they weren’t wearing caps, and five wore them during the 2021 season when they were all wearing caps. A linebacker playing in his position defensively gets hit a lot that happens in football.

Looking at video recordings of team practices from both seasons, the researchers noted 97 head-on collisions involving linebackers and matched them with motion sensor data from the mouthguard.

They found that in actual soccer practice, the cap did not show a significant reduction in impact from non-concussive blows. We believe that it may contribute to the development of encephalopathy.

Worthwhile investment?

The researchers were hesitant to endorse the cap, which costs about $50, but noted that it may offer some protection.

Cecchi and Camarillo say the difference between lab and field results may be due to the fact that many of the real-world impacts were blows to the face guards of players not protected from caps. said.

Camarillo said the study didn’t control for the different types of helmets athletes wore on the field, which could affect the results.

Finally, the study was small and limited to 10 players. A larger study incorporating data from more players in various positions could show that it makes a difference, they said.

The researchers did not investigate the effect of caps on the number of diagnosed concussions on the Stanford football team. Checki said he has not seen any peer-reviewed research showing that to be the case.

For future research, we would like to test the caps on high school players, as adolescent playing styles and teenage football with youthful heads may show different results.

“We are excited to see how well this technology works at the youth and high school level,” said Cecchi. “It’s where most of the football is played.”

Photo by Nick Checki

