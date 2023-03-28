Scientists discover piezoelectric effect in liquids for the first time





For the first time, scientists have reported evidence of the piezoelectric effect in liquids. This effect has been known for 143 years before him and has only been observed in solids at this time. The new findings not only challenge theories explaining this effect, but also open the door to previously unsuspected applications in electronic and mechanical systems.

This effect was demonstrated in both pure 1-butyl-3-methylimidazolium bis(trifluoromethyl-sulfonyl)imide and 1-hexyl-3-methylimidazolium bis(trifluoromethylsulfonyl)imide ionic liquids (that is, liquids made of ions rather than molecules) and have been seen indoors. temperature. This research paper was published in the latest edition of the Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters.

What is the piezoelectric effect?

With the piezoelectric effect, squeezing your body creates an electric current. Quartz is the most famous piezoelectric crystal. It is used for this purpose in analog watches and clocks. Such crystals are also used in cigarette lighters, electric guitars, TV remote controls, audio transducers, and other devices where converting mechanical stress into electrical current is useful.

I believe the piezoelectric effect was discovered in crystals in 1880, Gary Blanchard, a professor of chemistry at Michigan State University and co-author of the paper, told The Hindu in an email. All reports are about the piezoelectric effect in solid materials, be they composites or pure solids. To our knowledge, the piezoelectric effect has never been seen in any liquid before.

Quartz is silicon dioxide (SiO2). A quartz crystal consists of silicon and oxygen atoms at his four vertices in a three-sided pyramid. Each oxygen atom he is shared by two pyramids. These pyramids are repeated to form crystals.

The effective charge of each pyramid is located slightly away from the center. When a mechanical stress is applied, i.e. when the crystal is squeezed, the charge locations are pushed further away from the center and a small voltage is generated. This is where the effect comes from.

Why amazing liquid effects?

The reason the piezoelectric effect has so far only been expected in solids is that the object to be squeezed must have an organized structure like a crystal pyramid. Liquids have no such structure. Instead, it takes the form of a container.

Physicists describe the effect using a combination of Hooke’s Law, which states that the force required to squeeze an object is linearly (i.e., non-exponentially) proportional to the amount of squeeze and the properties of the dielectric. increase. These are materials that do not conduct electricity, but electrons are slightly affected by electric fields.

Hooke’s law is not clear if the body is not very compressed.

I don’t mean to argue that this requires a complete rethink of the physics of piezoelectrics, but observations of the effect in ionic liquids appear to contradict current models, says Dr. Blanchard. said. An implication of our findings is the existence of some method of organization in ionic liquids that is not found in ordinary liquids.

Indeed, their findings should be modeled specifically for ionic liquids. This is because, according to the paper, ordinary liquids and ionic liquids of the type tested in this study behave very differently at the molecular level when an electrical charge is applied.

Within the framework of our current understanding, the piezoelectric effect requires persistent order within the material, Dr. Blanchard explained. Ordinary liquids and gases have not been shown to exhibit long-lasting order that can be observed and characterized.

How strong is the effect?

In their experiments, Dr. Blanchard and his co-author, graduate student Iqbal Hossein, filled containers with each liquid of slightly thicker consistency and compressed using a piston. Wires inside the piston connected to an external circuit. An indicator will appear when the current is flowing.

According to the paper, the magnitude of the piezoelectric effect was 16 millivolts per Newton (mV/N) for the first liquid and 17 mV/N for the second liquid, both within a margin of 1 mV/N. Using these numbers, they calculated the piezoelectric constant. The strength of the effect for these materials is ten times lower than that of quartz, a relatively small difference.

What new applications are possible?

what next? The most pressing problem, I believe, is to develop a theoretical framework with predictive power to make sense of these observations.

But even without a theoretical explanation, the prospects for new applications are clear. According to the paper, this discovery opens the door to applications previously inaccessible with solid materials. [room-temperature ionic liquids] It can be recycled more easily and often causes less environmental problems than many piezoelectric materials in use today.

Liquids also showed the opposite piezoelectric effect. When an electric charge is applied, the liquid distorts. Dr. Blanchard told IEEE Spectrum magazine that he could use this fact to control how the liquid bends light passing through it by passing different currents through it. can be used to turn these vials of liquid into lenses with dynamic focusing capabilities.

If we had a theory to explain the behavior of liquids, it would reveal why these liquids behave the way they do, and even better ways to manipulate them, potentially leading to the development of new applications.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/scientists-spot-piezoelectric-effect-in-liquids-for-the-first-time/article66671337.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related