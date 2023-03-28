Sonos Era 300 Review – SoundGuys





Sometimes I just want to completely immerse myself in music and wish I could inject it into my bloodstream. This may not be possible, but you can get pretty close with a surround sound speaker system in a room with good acoustics. The new Sonos Era 300 is an excellent candidate as a standalone spatial audio speaker or to add to his Sonos system for surround sound or home theater.

About this Sonos Era 300 review: I tested the Sonos Era 300 over the course of a week. I was running firmware version 15.1.1 and the Sonos app was running version 15.1.1. The company provided the unit for this review.

Everything you need to know about the Sonos Era 300

The speaker’s sound quality is very good thanks to its four tweeters and two woofers.

Sonos Era 300: $449 USD / $559 CAD

The Era 300 sets itself apart from Sonos’ predecessors with its Dolby Atmos compatibility. This is a surround sound speaker that uses 6 drivers to project sound in all directions. That means you can hear great sound anywhere in the room. Era 300 allows you to listen to spatial audio contained in Amazon Music or Apple Music. If you already own Sonos speakers, you can use the Sonos app to connect the Era 300 to your existing network or pair it with a soundbar to create a surround sound system. The app also lets you control which Sonos speakers are grouped together to play, and you can even adjust the volume level of your TV playback separately from your music. .

The Sonos Era 300 is a big speaker packed with high-tech software. You can set it up with Amazon Alexa or Siri. It also has its own assistant, Sonos Voice Control, which does certain things other assistants can’t do, such as grouping and ungrouping Sonos devices and telling the Sonos ecosystem to play sounds in different rooms. Run

What is Sonos Trueplay audio?

Sonos Trueplay is a software feature that works like echolocation to measure the acoustics of your room and maximize the sound quality of your speakers. The Sonos app will guide you through the setup process. The setup process involves shaking the phone around the room for a few minutes to calibrate the speaker.

What’s so good about the Sonos Era 300?

Once you’ve set up your Sonos Era 300, it’s very easy to navigate.

Navigating the Sonos Era 300 is easy, whether you’re using touch controls, the Sonos app, or your voice assistant. The speaker’s touch controls are very responsive, and the volume slider feels premium. His own Sonos voice assistant works well, reliably picking up wake phrases even when you’re playing loud music and standing across the room. There is a mic mute switch on the back of the speaker, which helps with privacy concerns. The app is navigable, relatively easy to use, and can be used to update firmware and organize the Sonos ecosystem.

The Sonos Era 300’s out-of-the-box sound signature is a little too bass-heavy. Also, the vocals get a bit drowned in low frequency instruments, making many songs sound muffled. However, using the Sonos TruePlay feature to tune your speakers to your room can greatly improve sound quality. The speakers project a pleasing amount of sound into all areas of the room.

Listening to Sabrina Carpenter’s Nonsense with Trueplay tuning disabled, the song sounds lackluster. Switching to her Trueplay tuning of the tone dips the bass response down a bit, boosts the vocals, and gives the song a little more energy. On Shakey Graves’ Tomorrow, turning on Trueplay tuning keeps the song in its original style while preventing the guitar from drowning out the singer’s voice. The speakers are designed for surround sound, effectively propagating sound around the room with good audio from any angle.

The Sonos Era 300 is not a portable speaker and must remain plugged in.

The in-app equalizer, which only has bass and treble level sliders and a loudness toggle, can help you adjust the sound characteristics to your liking. It automatically adjusts and takes into account how your ears pick up different frequencies at different volumes. You can also set a maximum volume limit and adjust audio compression in the app.

Sonos Era 300 gives you access to free music on Sonos radio and is compatible with basically all music streaming services. Just add your preferred streaming service to the app and you’re good to go. The speaker works with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, is compatible with Apple AirPlay, and has a 3.5mm auxiliary input port, so you can still use your favorite streaming service even if it’s not supported by the Sonos app.

The all-metal build of the Sonos Era 300s feels very sturdy and is meant to stay in one place permanently, so you don’t have to worry about this, but it’s okay to get bumped. We think so. It doesn’t have an official IP rating, but it’s moisture resistant, so you can put it in your bathroom if you want a shower soundtrack.

What’s wrong with the Sonos Era 300?

Sonos Era 300 uses both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

When you download the Sonos app, you’ll need to create a Sonos account using your email address. You also need to allow location tracking to set up your speaker. This seems a bit invasive and unnecessary to me, but I doubt anyone with serious privacy concerns would ever consider getting a voice-controlled smart speaker anyway.

There are also some issues with the Apple AirPlay feature. I can’t cast YouTube to my speaker even though it says it’s connected to AirPlay. Also, connecting speakers directly to Spotify can cause connection issues. The Spotify app often doesn’t track song playback, even though it’s playing through speakers. This was a fairly minor flaw, but it raises concerns that the software could glitch in other ways.

Sonos Era 300 specs

The Sonos Era 300 has a lot to offer and I thought it would be nice to have all the specs in one place.

Sonos Era 300

size

160×260×185mm

weight

4.47 kg

audio specs

4 Tweeters: 1 Upward Firing, 2 Side Firing, 1 Forward Firing 6 Amps: Class D2 Woofers: Side Firing

audio input

3.5mm to USB-C input via Sonos Line-In adapter

wireless audio connection

Bluetooth 5Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHzApple AirPlay 2

streaming service

Compatible with all free Sonos Radio and TuneIn

app

Sonos app (iOS/Android)

Control

Touch controls and volume slider

price

$449 USD

Sonos Era 300 review: Should you buy it?

Sonos Era 300 is compatible with Dolby Atmos and Apple AirPlay.

The Sonos Era 300 are quality speakers, and I definitely recommend them if you want the luxury of surround sound while paying for just one speaker setup.Dolby Atmos compatibility and Trueplay technology Its sound quality is excellent, and the fact that you can customize the sound signature in the app means that anyone can adjust it to their liking. You can get the Era 300 as a standalone speaker, but pairing it with other Sonos speakers for a comprehensive smart home system definitely improves surround sound capabilities. are not cheap, and it can be difficult to justify further investment in additional speakers.

Sonos Era 300

Sonos Era 300

Dolby Atmos Sound quality Bluetooth, WiFi, AUX

Sonos Era 300’s funky design delivers high-quality sound throughout the room. It’s Dolby Atmos compatible, works with just about any streaming service, and the voice control feature works really well. If you can afford it, it’s a great speaker to add to the Sonos ecosystem.

If you’re looking for a Sonos Era 300 alternative, we recommend checking out the Bose Home Speaker 500. It’s not a spatial audio speaker, but it sounds great and can connect with other Bose speakers in a multi-speaker system. Dolby Atmos enthusiasts should also consider a soundbar such as the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) ($443 on Amazon).

Sonos Era 300 Frequently Asked Questions

How do I power on the Sonos Era 300?

It stays on all the time when the Sonos Era 300 is connected. Just cast audio from your device to your speakers or wake up with your voice assistant’s wake phrase and you’re good to go.

How do I pair a new Bluetooth device to my Sonos Era 300?

To pair your device to the Sonos Era 300, make sure Bluetooth is enabled in your device’s settings. Press and hold his Bluetooth button on the back of the speaker until you hear a tone and the speaker will enter pairing mode with a flashing blue light. Select the Era 300 from his Bluetooth menu on the device and it will connect and automatically connect the next time you use it.

