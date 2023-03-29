5 ways Google is improving the share sheet in Android 14





Android 14 is currently in the developer preview phase, so Google has yet to finalize which changes, new features, and API additions will make it into the stable release. Still, it looks like Google is planning to revamp the share sheet in the next release, as we can see in his second Developer Preview release and documentation. Here are his five changes to the share sheet found in Android 14.

(A lot of this article won’t make sense if you’re not familiar with what a share sheet is and how it works. Luckily, there’s a detailed explanation available here.)

Rows dedicated to app actions

One of the issues we’ve identified with the share sheet is that it almost always treats all apps the same when it comes to viewing share targets. For example, Twitter share targets appear at the bottom of the system share sheet because the list is sorted alphabetically. Apps like Twitter can add custom share targets that appear before others in the share sheet, but 2 before the rest of the direct share targets and 2 before the rest of the app targets. You can specify that only one is displayed.

While two targets isn’t enough for many apps (Chrome’s custom share sheet has six actions), allowing more will further reduce the number of share targets the system can suggest from other apps. (because they occupy the same space). This is one reason why Google discourages most developers from using this feature, and why so many apps create their own custom share sheets.

An app can specify up to two custom ChooserTargets and custom intents to be displayed first in the system sharing sheet. Image source: Google.

To solve this problem, Google has changed the system sharing sheet in Android 14 to show a row dedicated to app actions. When creating intents that call the system share sheet, Android 14 apps can specify a new intent extra called EXTRA_CHOOSER_CUSTOM_ACTIONS that specifies the ChooserAction objects that appear in the share sheet. ChooserAction is a new API in Android 14 that allows developers to provide app-defined custom actions to the system share sheet. These app-defined actions are presented to the user in a dedicated row below the content preview.

Share sheet on Android 14 without the custom ChooserAction object provided by the Tasker app. An Android 14 share sheet with a custom ChooserAction object provided by the Tasker app.

I don’t know if there is a hard limit on the number of app-defined actions an app can provide, but I was able to display up to 7 actions in a horizontally scrollable carousel using the popular automation app Tasker by Joo . Diaz.

It will be interesting to see how developers utilize this API. Given that this new feature is only available for apps compiled against SDK 34 running on Android 14, it’s possible that most developers will soon remove their custom share sheets in favor of the system one. Still, it’s nice to see Google improve the share sheet with each Android release. Especially in the way it addresses some of the major issues developers had.

(The ChooserAction API and EXTRA_CHOOSER_CUSTOM_ACTIONS intent technically first appeared in Android 13 QPR2, but are marked @hidden and are not accessible from the public Android 13 SDK.)

Share Sheet is now a standalone app

One of the other major issues we’ve seen with the system share sheet is that it doesn’t have a consistent design across all Android devices. OEMs customize the system share sheet to varying degrees. Some just add a few actions not found in AOSP, others tweak the UI significantly and change the scroll direction. If a developer wants to provide a consistent sharing experience across her Android devices, the only option is to create a custom share sheet.

However, Google may have a solution for this problem. Starting with Android 14 DP2, the share sheet functionality is no longer handled by the OS framework. Instead, it is handled by a system app called IntentResolver. By decoupling the share sheet from the OS framework, Google has made updates independent of the OS. This is how Project Mainline works. Google packages and modularizes various system components in .APK or .APEX format, distributes signed copies of these packages to OEMs to integrate into Android builds, and builds and pushes update infrastructure to Google Play. processed out. Updates to these packages.

However, at this time there is no indication that IntentResolver will become a new Project Mainline module. Not referenced by the Android 14 DP2 Google-signed ModuleMetadata app, which contains metadata about the list of Project Mainline modules installed on the device. In contrast, the new HealthConnect APEX module is listed because Google is making Health Connect a new Project Mainline module in Android 14.

However, if Google changes the IntentResolver to a new Project Mainline module, that means all Android devices will have more control over the system share sheet. Hypothetically, you could force a specific UI, standardize scroll directions and buttons, and make changes more quickly. It remains to be seen if Sharesheet will actually become a Project Mainline module, as some of his OEMs may not have agreed to abandon sharesheet customization. However, decoupling the share sheet from the OS framework is an important and necessary step towards achieving that.

This change is transparent to the user as the share sheet implementation of the IntentResolver app and the OS framework are the same. The only way to be sure your OS is using the non-bundled share sheet is to check the system log when calling the share sheet. When the unbundled share sheet is active, the ACTION_CHOOSER intent is handled by the IntentResolvers ChooserActivity component instead of his one component in the framework. This is demonstrated in the video embedded below.

The video above was recorded with the AOSP build of Android 13 QPR1, and that’s when I first learned about the existence of the detached share sheet. In Android 13 QPR1, the CHOOSER_UNBUNDLED flag, which determines whether to use the IntentResolver or the framework for the share sheet, was set to false by default, so you had to manually flip the flag using a shell command. In Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1/Android 14 DP2, the CHOOSER_UNBUNDLED flag was enabled by default, so the IntentResolver now handles all share sheet calls.

Reselect share sheet

After selecting multiple media items to share and tapping the share button to invoke the system share sheet, you have to go back and remove some of the selection or add more media items to the selection. There are cases. What I just described is probably a fairly common occurrence for many users, but fortunately most apps make it easy to close the share sheet and reselect the item. It doesn’t remember your previous selections, but other apps may call the share sheet at the end of some multi-step process that requires more than a few taps to return.

To make it easier for users to change the content they’re sharing, Android 14’s Share Sheet adds support for displaying a shortcut back to the app that called the Share Sheet, allowing users to reselect media items. Now This shortcut will only appear if the source app calling the share sheet adds the EXTRA_CHOOSER_MODIFY_SHARE_ACTION argument to the share sheet intent. This argument specifies her PendingIntent to be sent when the user wants to change the content being shared. You can use this to allow the user to return to the source app and select different media.

(The aforementioned intent extra technically already exists in AOSP under a different name since Android 13 QPR2, but like the ChooserAction API and the EXTRA_CHOOSER_CUSTOM_ACTIONS intent extra, it’s marked @hidden, so Not available from the public Android 13 SDK.)

scrollable image preview

Currently, when you select 4 or more images to share, the system sharing sheet only shows a preview of the first 3 selected items and shows how many other images you have shared. In Android 14, the share sheet now displays image previews in a horizontally scrollable carousel. This means that if you’re sharing more than four images at once, you can see if any images you don’t want to share are included without closing the sharing sheet. Additionally, if the app that calls the share sheet adds support for the aforementioned reselect feature in the share sheet, you can easily reselect media items when you make a mistake in selecting an item.

On Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1, the share sheet only shows thumbnails for the first three images shared. Android 14 DP2 shows previews of all shared images, arranged in a horizontally scrollable carousel.Include/exclude text with images

A fifth Share Sheet improvement found in Android 14 is the ability to include/exclude text or URLs when sharing images.If an image file is shared and has accompanying text (defined by the android.intent.extra.TEXT intent extra), the system sharing sheet will have [include|exclude] EXTRA_TEXT Intent Text button to add/remove extras and recall share sheet with or without it. EXTRA_TEXT If the text of the intent extra is a URL, the button is [include|exclude] I’ll link it instead, but the functionality remains the same.

Appears when sharing an image with accompanying text[テキストを含める]button.Exclude text buttons that appear when sharing images with accompanying text

All five changes described in this article are included in Android 14 DP2 without any hacks or modifications. Two of the changes are documented in the official developer documentation, while the remaining three are internal changes and do not require developer documentation. However, Android 14 isn’t finished yet, so some or all of these changes may be reverted in future preview releases.

