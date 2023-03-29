Google Chip Design Team Moves to Google Cloud Infrastructure





Before Google Cloud

The chip development infrastructure team started with a single rack of computers in a data center, but quickly grew to dozens of racks and hundreds of servers as workloads became more complex. As the number of projects started to increase, so did the implementation challenges, with hardware costs doubling each year and each new initiative requiring new engineers and infrastructure. When teams prioritized hiring engineers just to manage and optimize their legacy machines, they found themselves losing sight of their core focus: growth and innovation.

Before moving fully to Google Cloud, the team explored a hybrid solution using Google’s internal software design environment and several electronic design automation (EDA) workloads submitted to Google Cloud. While this approach has been reliable in the short term, delays in transferring workloads for analysis leave engineers waiting for results. The added burden of running two desktops simultaneously, one for the design environment and one for the results on Google Cloud, led to a second thought.

Seeing a better solution to minimize the challenges of this hybrid approach, the Chip Development Infrastructure team reached out to the Alphabet Cloud team. The Alphabet Cloud team resides within Google Cloud and is responsible for helping teams across Alphabet accelerate adoption of Google Cloud’s own services to accelerate development and scaling in the same way that customer platform teams do.

Transition to using Google Cloud

The chip development infrastructure team worked with Alphabet Cloud on a complete migration to Google Cloud. After a thorough evaluation of our current infrastructure, our analysis revealed that the following Google Cloud tools would be most beneficial: Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) for containers, and Google Kubernetes for data. Engine (GKE), Cloud Storage, Filestore, Cloud Spanner, Big Query, Pub/Sub.

