Google Update for BETT Conference (March 2023)





At the BETT conference in London today, Google for Education announced numerous updates and improvements to tools like Classroom, Docs, Meet and ChromeOS.

These spring updates fit Google’s past update cycle of announcing new features in early spring and late summer.

While some of these updates were expected, there are some interesting tools that will grab teachers’ attention.

We are really happy that Google has chosen to release these new features now. This allows teachers to experiment with these features before the end of the school year.

Let’s take a closer look at these spring announcements from the BETT conference.

Note: Updates marked with $ require Education Plus or Teaching & Learning editions of Google Workspace for Education.

Google Classroom updates

Google Classroom has three new updates for teachers to test before the 2022-23 school year ends. All of these updates will be released later this spring.

$ Move to General Availability of Practice Sets

Practice Sets is a Google Classroom premium feature that simplifies the process of creating practice assignments for your students. AI-powered suggestions and hints are provided when students get stuck. Although the practice set can be used by all ages and subjects, it is clearly aimed at math education with a wealth of tools that math teachers will appreciate.

I’ve been beta testing the practice set for the past 6 months. This period was absolutely necessary for Google to refine and improve this feature before it was made available to Google Workspace and all customers.

One notable addition is the ability to share and copy practice sets. This allows departmental or grade-level teams to work together for common activities.

Related: Introducing Google Classroom Practice Sets

Practice Sets will be available to all Google Workspace Education Plus and Teaching & Learning customers in Spring 2023.

$ Interactive YouTube videos (Beta starting Spring 2023)

This fun update makes it easy to turn YouTube videos into assignments by adding multiple-choice questions that automatically appear when your students watch the video.

The ability to add questions to YouTube videos further enhances the use of videos for teaching, and teachers and students seem to enjoy it.

As you can imagine, this is another premium feature that school districts should upgrade to the Teaching and Learning or Education Plus edition of Google Workspace for Education.

If you are interested in beta testing this new feature, please click here. Google hasn’t announced when this feature will be out of beta, but based on past experience, it could take 6-8 months before it’s generally available.

The latest update of Google Classroom includes an interactive YouTube video quiz. $ Organize assignments by grading period (Spring 2023)

There is a long and heated debate about how best to organize assignments in Google Classroom. I have advised teachers to create a new class for each grading period to simplify the assignment page and prevent students from submitting old assignments. The recommendations may need updating with the latest Google Classroom features.

Teachers can specify a grading period to automatically group assignments. This makes it easier for students to view assignments for the current period and increases organizational flexibility.

This feature is available in all Education Plus and Teaching & Learning editions and will be released this spring.

EXCLUSIVE: An interview with Googler Morgan Weisman on the Chromebook Classroom Podcast revealed that this grading period feature is the first step towards adding the ability to lock assignments in Google Classroom. This much-requested feature is in development!

NEW: Add grading periods to Google Classroom and specify the start/end of the grading period. Google Meet update

The pandemic may be over, but Google continues to improve Google Meet’s video conferencing capabilities. Don’t miss these cool new features. Google Meet is becoming an interesting way to record and share presentations, facilitate group work, and support English learners. Here’s what’s new for Google Meet in 2023:

$ Google Slides Integration – Earlier this year, Google announced the ability to view slides speaker notes while presenting via Meet. This spring, co-presenters will be able to collaboratively advance and control slide decks while presenting via Meet. No more “next slide please!”

$ Expanded language support – Meet’s automatic captioning and translation capabilities are excellent. Later this year, Google plans to add additional languages ​​to this feature. This is perfect for students learning English.

Hand Raise Detection – This is a fun new feature! Raising your hand in IRL will also trigger the Raise Hand feature in Meet. As someone who hosts a lot of webinars, this is a great addition!

Raise your hand in IRL and Meet will automatically turn on the raise hand icon. Google Docs update

It’s been 18 months since Google unveiled its “smart canvas” and “smart chip” ideas. I’m excited about these new features, and the latest update to Google Docs has a lot to offer.

$ Custom Building Blocks (Spring 2023)

Building blocks are templates that you can quickly insert into your Google Docs. Until now, only Google could create building blocks. This latest update allows you to create and share custom building blocks in your Education Plus domain.

This means you can convert lesson plan templates, rubrics, or IEP forms into building blocks that you can quickly insert into your documents.

Related video: Google Docs smart chip

$ Voting Chips (Spring 2023)

This new type of smart chip allows collaborators to vote on ideas within Google Docs. This is an interesting new feature for staff collaboration, group projects, and whole-class activities.

Timer & Stopwatch Chip (Available Now)

These two new time-based smart chips have some interesting applications for teachers and students.

Set a countdown timer for idea generation Measure the length of your presentation Calculate your reading speed Set a timer for quiet work

I’m excited to see how teachers will use the new timer tip in Docs.

New timer and stopwatch tips coming to Google Docs! Chromebook updates

ChromeOS continues to impress with new devices and special features that are great for teachers and students. These announcements are improvements to Cast Moderator and Screencast for Chrome announced later in 2022.

ChromeOS Screencast (Spring 2023)

If you haven’t tried Screencast Video Recorder for Chromebook yet, do check it out. Our latest update includes expanded language support, recording clicks and keyboard shortcuts, and the ability to view screencast recordings on any device.

We’re so happy that Google has made your screencast recordings accessible from any device. Why bother making great videos when you can only watch them on your Chromebook?

Cast Moderator Update (Spring 2023)

In case you missed our last announcement, Cast Moderator is a special software update for Chromecast that allows teachers and students to wirelessly share their screens in front of the room. Today Google announced some great improvements to Cast Moderator. For example, the ability to freeze the screen and switch between tabs with a single click.

Cast Moderator comes with enhanced security controls and is designed to be managed and deployed across a school district. Cast Moderators supports managed Chromebooks and devices using Managed Chrome Browser.

Cast Moderator is a secure way for teachers to manage classroom screen sharing Reader Mode in Chrome (Spring 2023)

It is estimated that 20% of students suffer from language-based learning disabilities such as dyslexia. Reader Mode in Chrome is a new feature that provides a simplified view of web articles with adjustable font size and contrast. This simplified view minimizes distracting content and improves text legibility.

Chrome’s Reader Mode eliminates visual clutter and simplifies your reading experience Google Admin Update

The ability to manage and customize user policies is a key reason schools use Google Workspace for education. Google’s Spring Update includes some great updates to the Google Admin Console.

Deploy custom Meet backgrounds (Spring 2023) – IT admins can now control the availability of virtual backgrounds. Greater transparency in data collection and storage policies – The announcement was a bit lacking in details. Google recognizes that a student’s data privacy is an important issue and is dedicated to providing her IT administrator with detailed information about what data is being collected and where it is stored. This seems to apply not only to Google’s products, but also to third-party tools such as Chrome extensions, add-ons and Android apps. Group-based policy management – ​​Earlier this year, Google enabled the ability to provision apps and extensions to groups in addition to organizational units. Google has promised to expand group-based policies starting with user and browser-based settings in 2023.

If you read this post to the end, congratulations. You are officially a Google nerd and just like me!

Like all of you, I’m looking forward to accessing these features and will be sure to share my thoughts and ideas for using them in my classroom!

