15 updates to make Google better





This week Google is in London at BETT, the world’s largest educational technology trade show. The event showcases the latest and greatest innovations in educational technology from companies around the world.

We’re taking this opportunity to introduce new updates to Google Workspace for Education. These updates include new features for Google Classroom, Docs, Slides, Meet, Chromebooks, Security and more.

I haven’t been to BETT yet (it’s definitely a future goal!), but I wanted to share all these new updates with you. See below for an overview of all the new features Google is announcing. For each item, we give a gist of what’s new and how these updates can make teaching and learning better.

Google Classroom updates

Three updates are being added to Google Classroom:

▶️ Interactive questions on YouTube

We are very excited about this new feature that allows teachers to add interactive questions to YouTube videos and assign them to students in Classroom. Questions can include both multiple-choice and open-ended questions. Your questions pop up when students watch the video. Teachers can also see details of all student progress on questions. You can indicate your interest in participating in the beta by completing this Google form.Edition availability: Teaching and Learning Upgrade and Education Plus User availability: Coming soon

✅ Updated practice set

First introduced about a year ago, Practice Sets have finally moved out of beta status and will be rolling out in the coming weeks.With Practice Sets, teachers will be able to create their own questions or print from PDFs. You can capture questions and create interactive assignments.Then let the built-in AI find supporting material for these concepts and help your students tackle the questions. The new update also allows teachers to share their practice sets with other educators in their district. For more information on the practice set, see my previous blog post and overview video. Edition availability: For Teaching and Learning Upgrade and Education Plus users Availability: Coming soon

Classroom grading period

Classroom also gives you the option to create semesters, semesters, semesters. Assignments and grades can be organized and viewed by these grading periods.Edition availability: For Teaching and Learning Upgrade and Education Plus users Availability: Coming soon

Google Docs update

Three updates are added to Google Docs:

Custom building blocks for documents

For a while, you’ve had the option to insert pre-made building blocks into your documents, such as meeting notes, email drafts, and more. You can now create, save, and reuse your own custom building blocks. You can insert custom templates. Common tasks such as lesson plans, hands-on exercises, study guides, and other frequent uses can be added to the document whenever needed.Edition availability: For Education Plus users Release time: Coming soon

⏱️ Document timer and stopwatch tip

Educators and students can now add interactive timers and stopwatches to any document. The timer chip counts down from the set time. A stopwatch chip counts up from zero. Use these to measure how long an assignment will take, mark the end of a class activity, and so on.Edition availability: Education Plus Availability: Rolling out now

️ document voting tip

Another interactive feature of the document is the new voting tip tool. Type @voting to add a voting tip to your document. Users can click on chips to vote and see the current total. This is the best way to vote. Answering surveys, answering simple formative questions, etc.Edition availability: For Education Plus users Release time: Coming soon

Google Meet and slide updates

The following five updates are being added to Google Meet and Slides.

View speaker notes in Meet

You can now view speaker notes while someone is viewing a Google Slideshow in Meet. Other people in Meet won’t see your speaker notes. This is to make it easier for presenters to understand your notes.Edition Availability: For Teaching and Learning Upgrade and Education Plus Users Launch Timing: Available Immediately

Co-present slides in Meet

Giving an oral presentation without worrying about controlling and advancing a slideshow can be difficult. You can now set up slide co-presenters in Meet. All co-presenters can advance slides. Play videos and more to make it easy for anyone presenting.Edition availability: For Teaching and Learning Upgrade and Education Plus users Availability: Coming soon

AI Hand Raise in Meet

Getting attention on Meet is easier than ever. If you actually raise your hand, Meet’s AI will recognize it and automatically raise your hand icon and move it to the main grid.Available Editions: All Google Workspace for Education User Launch Timing: Coming Soon

Closed captions for Meet recordings

Meet has always had subtitles, and you can now choose to include those subtitles in your Meet recordings. This allows you to support anyone watching the video later. Languages ​​supported include English, French, German, Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish. More will be added later this year.Available Editions: For Teaching and Learning Upgrade and Education Plus Users When to Launch: Available now

️ Meet custom background

Another existing feature that has been upgraded is Google Meet background replacement. For a while I was able to blur the background or replace it with an image. Google admins can now add custom backgrounds for use by educators and students. Helps provide clear identification and consistency across the school during Meet.Edition availability: For Education Plus users Availability: Immediately available

Chromebook updates

The following four updates apply to Chromebooks.

️ updated screencast

Last summer, Google released a Screencast for Chromebooks. This is a great tool that allows teachers and students to record screens, webcams, audio, annotate screens, generate transcripts, translate transcripts and edit recordings. I’ve been showing off this tool ever since and am excited to see the new updates!

First, Google will release a web player for Screencasts, allowing anyone to watch the recordings on any device. Previously, you could only watch screencasts on your Chromebook. Now you can easily share recordings with anyone, including parents, students, and other teachers who aren’t using Chromebooks. Second, Google is extending Screencast recording and transcription support to 12 new languages, including Spanish and Japanese. , Swedish, and Italian. Finally, Screencast gets the option to record and display mouse clicks, touchpad taps, and keystrokes while recording. See my previous blog post and overview video for screencasts.Boot Timing: Coming in ChromeOS M112

Read mode in Chrome

For years, I’ve shared tools to help readers in sessions on “Google Tools to Help Every Learner”. Often this includes extensions such as Postlight Reader to remove distractions from web pages and make it easier for students to focus and read. Google has now built similar functionality directly into the Chrome browser! Users can open a panel on the right side of the page. Open Chrome and[閲覧モード]Choose. Here you’ll see a clean, text-only version of the web page with images, videos, and other elements removed. Readers can choose the font, text size, line spacing, text and background color, and width of the reading panel, if desired. This is a useful option that allows you to view the original content while viewing a more readable version on the side.Boot Timing: Coming in ChromeOS M114

️ Cast Moderator Updates

Cast Moderator is a tool that enables students and teachers to wirelessly, easily and securely project their screens to classroom projectors and large displays. This increases teacher mobility and gives every student the opportunity to share their work and ideas with the class. Cast Moderators are currently getting some new updates.

First, the presenter can pause the screen they are casting on and continue working on the laptop without showing anything new. Helpful if you need to. Teachers can also switch between displayed tabs without leaving Cast her session. This allows you to easily navigate between tabs to view different content. Ultimately, Cast Moderators will soon support over 10 languages, including Dutch, Spanish, and Japanese.When to start: Available now

⚙️ Other management tools

One of the great features of Chromebooks is that they are easy for the school’s technical staff to manage. The Google Admin console offers a number of settings to fine-tune options for school-owned devices. Google is currently rolling out even more settings, including:

Group-based policies that make it easy to apply settings to users. Instead of moving users to specific organizational units, simply add them to a new Google Group and apply the desired settings. More data security controls, including options for clipboard, printing, screen capture, and more. Easy to provide app badge Access to app usage, developer information, and user reviews. Improved context-aware access for setting app rules. Additional log event data for Google Classroom. Availability depends on update.

Conclusion

That’s all! We’re excited to add these new features and options to Google Workspace for Education. Personally, I’m most excited about YouTube’s interactive questions, Screencast’s his web player, and Chrome’s browse mode. What update are you most looking forward to?

For more information, see Google’s blog post about these announcements.

