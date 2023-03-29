Power Tools for Google Sheets V1.16: Release Notes





Spring has arrived and brings fresh air, new possibilities and the latest upgrade to the spring cleaning toolkit: Power Tools V1.16!

Our team spent countless hours on this update, testing and fine-tuning every aspect to ensure a seamless experience. We have listened to your feedback and are proud to say that this release is the result of our team’s expertise and your invaluable input 😉

Work smarter with these new features and improvements in Google Sheets.

Tip. Install the latest version of Power Tools from the Google Sheets store and start being productive right away.

NEW: Compare sheets cell by cell to see differences

Yet another comparison tool you might think of But think twice ;D This add-on does more than just look for duplicates or uniques. It compares cells in each row across multiple Google sheets and marks all differences To do.

There are two ways to track these differences:

You can even highlight them and describe them in the status column of each sheet. Group everything into one comparison report in another spreadsheet to get the big picture in one place: Video: Google Sheets how to compare the difference between

I think one demo video is better than words. So he can see this new product in action in two minutes.

This step-by-step guide will go into detail about each setting and show you all the possibilities offered by the comparison report.

NEW: Merge multiple lookup sheets at once

The merge sheet has also undergone some major changes. First and foremost, he can now merge more than one sheet at a time.

Add as many lookup sheets as you need in the second step and the add-on will pull the required data from them one by one into the main sheet.

Details and other new features were previously announced in this blog post, so I won’t go into them here, but here are some highlights:

Insert additional matching rows.If you also want to get extra rows belonging to the same key value: Get notes with values ​​from lookup sheets: Add sheets from more places in the drive: NEW: Sum or count all colored cells

Function by Color now knows how to sum or count all colors in the range instead of just one. Create one formula that returns all the color names and their calculated results.

The settings are almost identical and are found in an additional tab — All Colors:.

Tip. See the add-on’s help page for details on each setting.

NEW: Split sheets by any number of rows

The upgrade did not bypass split sheets. It features a new way to split a table by a certain number of rows.

You can fine-tune the numbers in two ways.

Enter the exact number of rows to split (such as every 10th row), or specify groups of rows to display on separate sheets (1-10, 11-50, 51-500, etc.).

Tip. This detailed tutorial will walk you through every bit.

NEW: Sort by Color

Our power tools got their own Sort by Color. It’s also different from Google Sheets’ built-in tools, so you might want to check it out anyway.

Our addon puts all the colors together and sorts them in the order you specify directly in the addon.

The built-in Google Sheets tool only collects rows with the selected color at the top of the table.

So, based on your task, you may need one tool or another. Another one is in Power Tools 😉 These steps should help you get started.

Improved: Text tool handles multiple non-adjacent ranges

All tools designed to work with text (add, modify, delete, split, extract) now work with some non-adjacent ranges.

This means you can change all the columns you need at once with one tool, instead of selecting each column individually and working with them one by one.

Improved: Easier conditions in multiple VLOOKUP matches

Whenever you need to type multiple words to check if a cell contains/is equal to/etc. If you have at least one of them (OR condition), you can copy the list of such words and paste it into your addon. The tool automatically picks them up as part of the conditions.

Improvement: convert text in brackets to negative numbers

The conversion tool now converts all text written inside brackets to negative numbers, similar to when you change the number format in Google Sheets.

This is apart from the fact that Convert recognizes more formats in general, including custom formats!

Improved: Add favorite spreadsheets from Drive

All add-ons that allow you to add files from Drive (merge sheets, compare sheets, etc.) will also display starred items. This is very useful when you want to add files of interest to the tool for processing on the fly.

