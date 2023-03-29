



More than 1,000 technology leaders and researchers, including Elon Musk, have issued an open letter calling on the Artificial Intelligence Lab to pause development of cutting-edge systems, saying AI tools pose serious risks to society and humanity. I am warning you.

AI developers have an uncontrollable edge to develop and deploy ever-powerful digital minds that no one, even their creators, can understand, predict, or reliably control, according to a letter released Wednesday by the nonprofit Future. are involved in fierce competition. of the Institute of Life.

Others who signed the letter include Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Andrew Yang, entrepreneur and candidate for the 2020 US presidential election. And Rachel Bronson is president of the Bulletin of Nuclear Scientists, which sets the Doomsday Clock.

Gary Marcus, an entrepreneur and academic who has long complained about flaws in AI systems, said in an interview that these things shape our world. We are in a perfect storm of corporate irresponsibility, widespread adoption, lack of regulation, and a huge number of unknowns.

AI will power chatbots like ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing, and Google’s Bard to have human-like conversations, write essays on an endless variety of topics, and perform more complex tasks like writing computer code. Yes, you can.

The move to develop more powerful chatbots has led to a race to determine the tech industry’s next leader. However, these tools have been criticized for their ability to misinterpret details and spread misinformation.

The open letter called for a moratorium on developing an AI system more powerful than the chatbot GPT-4 introduced earlier this month by OpenAI, a lab co-founded by Musk. The suspension will provide time to implement shared safety protocols for AI systems, the letter said. If such a moratorium cannot be enacted quickly, the government will have to step in and set a moratorium, he added.

Developing powerful AI systems should only proceed if we believe the effects are positive and the risks manageable, the letter said.

The letter states that humanity will enjoy a prosperous future with AI. Now that we have successfully created a powerful AI system, we can enjoy the summer of AI. We can reap the fruits of it, design these systems for the benefit of all, and give them the opportunity to adapt to society.

GPT-4 is what AI researchers call neural networks, a type of mathematical system that analyzes data and learns skills. Neural networks are the same technology that digital assistants like Siri and Alexa use to recognize voice commands, and self-driving cars to identify pedestrians.

Around 2018, companies like Google and OpenAI began building neural networks that learned from large amounts of digital text, such as books, Wikipedia articles, chat logs, and other information gleaned from the internet. The network is called a large scale language model (LLM).

By identifying billions of patterns in all that text, LLM learns how to uniquely generate text such as tweets, term papers, and computer programs. They even managed to carry on a conversation. Over the years, OpenAI and others have built LLMs that learn from more and more data.

Although this has increased power, the system still makes mistakes. They often misunderstand the facts and make up information without warning. This is a phenomenon researchers call hallucinations. Because systems provide all information with complete confidence, it is often difficult for people to decide what is right and what is wrong.

Experts are concerned that bad actors could use these systems to spread disinformation faster and more efficiently than ever before. They think these could even be used to guide the behavior of people across the internet.

Before GPT-4 was released, OpenAI asked outside researchers to test the system for dangerous uses. Researchers have suggested how to buy illegal firearms online, explain how to make dangerous substances from household items, and post on Facebook to convince women that abortion is unsafe. I showed you that you can be deceived.

They also found that the system could employ Task Rabbit to hire humans over the internet to defeat the Captcha test widely used to identify bots online. When I asked him how it was, he said the system was visually impaired.

After changes by OpenAI, GPT-4 no longer does these things.

For years, many AI researchers, academics, and tech executives, including Musk, have worried that AI systems could do even more harm. Being part of a huge online community called Rationalists and Competent Altruists, some believe that AI could ultimately destroy humanity.

The letter was administered by the Future of Life Institute, an organization dedicated to studying human existential risks that has long warned about the dangers of artificial intelligence. But it was signed by a wide range of people in industry and academia.

While some of the signatories to the letter are known to repeatedly express concern that AI could destroy humanity, others, including Marcus, are concerned about the spread of disinformation and are more concerned about the short-term dangers of AI, such as the risks of relying on these systems. For medical and emotional advice.

Marcus, who signed the letter, said the letter shows how many people are deeply concerned about what is happening. He believes this letter will be an important turning point. I think this is a very important moment in the history of AI, and perhaps in the history of humanity.

But he acknowledged that it might be difficult for those who signed the letter to convince businesses and the broader community of researchers to introduce a moratorium. But the spirit is just right.

