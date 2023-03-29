Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s Best Career Advice





When Satya Nadella walked through the doors of Microsoft’s Washington offices in 1992, he said to himself: I don’t need anything anymore

Twenty-two years later, he was appointed CEO of the company.

Speaking to LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky as part of The Path video series, Nadella revealed that when he was growing up, he focused on cricket instead of studying. His parents, his father a civil servant and his mother a Sanskrit professor, gave him room and confidence to be himself.

He attended college in India before studying in Wisconsin, and after graduating in 1990, he got a job at Silicon Valley powerhouse Sun Microsystems. A few years later in 1992 he was offered a job at Microsoft.

Nadella, who has led the company since 2014, chose the Bill Gates Founded brand because it reflects a sense of empowerment. increase. I wouldn’t say I was one of those who took it and said it was my future, but it was there and it was potential.

Years later, Nadella says, Microsoft offered something that reflected the potential of computing that he recognized as a child. I wanted others to feel the freedom to express themselves thanks to computing.

Nadella, now a board member of the likes of Starbucks and the University of Chicago, and chairman of the Business Council US, never once thought in her 30 years at Microsoft that the work she was doing was somehow like that. said. He’s doing it as an avenue for other work.

I felt from the bottom of my heart that the work there was the most important. And of course, it also helped me get my next job.

That feeling led Nadella to his best career advice. I think that sometimes we define work narrowly. One of the managers I worked with said this.

As a result, he said, he took on some of the manager’s burden so he could expand his role without waiting for a promotion.

rank increase

Born in South India, this attitude has helped Nadella steadily climb the ladder at Microsoft. Having started working on the development of Microsoft Windows NT, he channeled his talents into the organization’s business his solutions team. In 2007, he was promoted to Senior Vice President of Research and DevelopmentHe was promoted to President, and five years later he was promoted to $19 billion in revenue Servers and ToolsHe became President of Business Did.

Nadella’s other accomplishments include serving as executive vice president of Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, which provided the infrastructure for services such as the Xbox Live gaming network, the Bing search engine, and the Office 365 subscription model.

As CEO, Nadella was praised for his attention to corporate culture. But the company has faced criticism this year for announcing 10,000 layoffs the day after it hosted a private concert of his for Sting executives at the Davos conference.

Leadership is a great privilege, he said. Whenever you lead someone, you shouldn’t consider it a qualification, but a privilege. The question is how to make money.

leadership lessons

Nadella said leaders should always aim to clarify situations that are confusing or ambiguous.

His second tip for bosses is to create energy so that people who leave the conversation can be energized by the interaction you just had. And finally, he said there is no time to perform on a perfect pitch or in ideal conditions, explaining that it is the manager’s and CEO’s job to allow unconstrained teams to perform. He added that no one is a perfect leader, but those wondering how to bring more clarity, energy or freedom to their employees will always improve.

