Microsoft announces AI-powered Security Copilot





Microsoft expanded its AI-powered offerings Tuesday with the launch of Security Copilot, a new digital assistant powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4.

Microsoft Security Copilot is the latest in an AI assistant designed for specific products and tasks. The software giant previously announced Microsoft 365 Copilot for Word, Teams, and other Office applications, and Microsoft Dynamics Copilot for CRM and CX products.

Security Copilot is similar to its predecessor in that it uses OpenAI’s large language model technology to help security teams detect, identify, and prioritize threats. This launch marks the latest development in Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI. This was bolstered by his $10 billion investment in an AI startup earlier this year.

The new tool also features Microsoft’s unique cybersecurity-specific training model, which includes the company’s global threat intelligence and 65 trillion daily signals. According to Microsoft, Security Copilot can provide guidance and context about potential threats in minutes instead of hours or days, based on prompts and queries from information security professionals.

Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president of security, compliance, identity, and management at Microsoft, said in a blog post: “Security Copilot then helps enhance the work of analysts by uncovering what other approaches might miss. , and our ability to strengthen our security posture.”

Security Copilot was not designed to replace human information experts, Jakkal said, but to provide speed and scale for everything from incident response investigations to vulnerability scanning and patching. I emphasized that She also touted the ability of AI assistants to learn on the job and increase its effectiveness.

“Security Copilot doesn’t always get everything right, and AI-generated content can contain mistakes,” said Jakkal. “However, Security Copilot is a closed-loop learning system, meaning that it continuously learns from you and gives you the opportunity to provide explicit feedback using the feedback features built right into the tool. I have.”

Microsoft also addressed potential privacy issues with Security Copilot running on Azure hyperscale cloud infrastructure. AI assistants have access to sensitive information about customers’ security postures, but Jakkal said such data is protected and organizations can decide how to use and monetize it.

“We built Security Copilot with security teams in mind. Your data is always your data and in your control,” she said. “It is not used to train the underlying AI models. In fact, it is protected by the most comprehensive enterprise compliance and security controls.”

Microsoft Security Copilot combines OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology with Microsoft’s unique security training model to help information security professionals detect compromised accounts and other tasks.

Enterprise Strategy Group analyst Jon Oltsik says that while there have been cognitive computing and AI products for security in the past, such as IBM Watson for cybersecurity, most of them are aimed at detecting threats. says. He said Microsoft Security Copilot is different because it focuses more on security operations within customer organizations and integrates with other of his Microsoft products.

“You can act as an automated security analyst in a Microsoft environment, which is important,” says Oltsik. “The analyst already uses ChatGPT, which he has integrated into our customer’s environment.

According to Oltsik, the big question is how Security Copilot will perform when organizations add telemetry data from other technology providers. But for now, he said, AI assistants should strengthen Microsoft’s position as a major player in cybersecurity and become an “existing threat” to his stand-alone security vendor.

Eric Parizo, Managing Principal Analyst at Omdia, credits Microsoft as one of the first major vendors to launch a generative AI product as part of its cybersecurity product portfolio.

“There’s still a lot we don’t know, but it has strong potential to help Security Operations Center teams with one of the biggest challenges of finding the ‘needle in the haystack’ associated with threat detection. he said. Not only does it keep new security analysts up to date, it can potentially reduce the time required to complete tasks that are difficult to automate, such as building custom response orchestration templates. ”

Parizo also praised Microsoft for using Security Copilot to emphasize protection and privacy of AI data and ensure that customer data is not used to train basic AI models. “As more generative AI solutions emerge within cybersecurity, this could be a key differentiator going forward,” he said.

Rob Wright is a longtime technology reporter based in the Boston area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtarget.com/searchsecurity/news/365534200/Microsoft-launches-AI-powered-Security-Copilot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related