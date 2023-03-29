New emoji for iPhone





Problem solving, USA TODAY

Have an iPhone? Time for another update.

Apple has released iOS 16.4, the latest update for iPhones. It includes several features and security enhancements, and also includes a batch of new emojis.

With the launch of the next software update for the iPhone, available from Monday, Apple has also released watchOS 9.4, the latest version of its software for the Apple Watch.

Both software updates are available in the Settings app on iPhone and Apple Watch.

According to Apple, the update includes 21 new emojis, including animals, hand gestures, and object combinations. This addition brings the total number of available emojis to over 3,600.

What emoji are available in iOS 16.4?

Here is the list of emojis currently available on the iPhone, as documented on the website Emojipedia:

Shaking Face Push Hands (both left and right) Pink Heart Gray Heart Light Blue Heart Donkey Elk Goose Wings Jellyfish Hyacinth Spypod Ginger Folding Fan Hair Pick Flute

In addition to security updates, iOS 16.4 adds several other features such as web app notifications added to the home screen, voice isolation for mobile phones, and new accessibility settings. Detected.

How to download iOS 16.4

The user can use the iPhone[設定]Go to app,[一般]then[ソフトウェア アップデート]You can select. Then click Download and Install. For safety, make sure your phone is connected to a charger so it doesn’t run out of power during the update.

Should I download iOS 16.4?

It’s important to keep your iPhone up to date with the latest software, as it contains updates to help keep your smartphone secure. Additionally, how do you reject the jellyfish emoji?

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

