After GPT-4, Tech Leaders Call for 6-Month Pause in AI Race : NPR

Are technology companies moving too fast to deploy powerful artificial intelligence technologies that will one day surpass humans?

This comes after a group of prominent computer scientists and other tech industry luminaries, including Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, have called for a six-month moratorium to consider the risks. This is the conclusion.

Their petition, published Wednesday, is a response to San Francisco startup OpenAI’s recent release of GPT-4, the more advanced successor to the widely-used AI chatbot ChatGPT, between Microsoft and Google. has sparked competition to announce similar applications.

what are they saying?

The letter warned that “AI systems with intelligence competing with humans could pose serious risks to society and humanity.”

“In recent months, AI labs have been caught in an uncontrollable race to develop and deploy ever-more-powerful digital minds that no one, even their creators, can understand, predict, or reliably control.”

“We urge all AI labs to immediately suspend training AI systems stronger than GPT-4 for at least six months,” the letter said. “This moratorium must be public, verifiable, and include all key stakeholders. If such a moratorium cannot be enacted quickly, the government must intervene and set a moratorium.” there is.”

Many governments are already working to regulate risky AI tools. The UK released a paper outlining its approach on Wednesday, saying it would “avoid heavy-handed legislation that could stifle innovation.” We have been negotiating the passage of regulations.

who signed it?

The petition, organized by the nonprofit Future of Life Institute, is signed by leading AI researchers such as Turing Award-winning AI pioneer Joshua Bengio and Stuart Russell and Gary Marcus. Confirmed. Others who took part included Wozniak, former U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and Rachel Bronson, president of the Bulletin of Nuclear Scientists, a science-oriented advocacy group known for its warnings against a human-ending nuclear war. will be

Musk, who runs Tesla, Twitter, and SpaceX, and was a co-founder and early investor in OpenAI, has long expressed concern about the existential risks of AI. Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stability AI, the maker of Stable Diffusion, an AI image generator that partners with Amazon and competes with a similar generator from OpenAI known as DALL-E, is even more surprising.

What’s your reaction?

OpenAI, Microsoft and Google did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday, but the letter already contains many skeptics.

“The moratorium is a good idea, but the letter is vague and doesn’t take the regulatory issue seriously,” said James Grimmelman, a professor of digital information law at Cornell University. Considering how hard we’ve fought for some AI accountability, it’s highly hypocritical for Elon Musk to sign it.”

Is this AI hysteria?

The letter evokes the specter of a vicious AI far more intelligent than anything that actually exists, but it’s not the “superhuman” AI that some of the people who signed are worried about. Tools like ChatGPT, as impressive as they are, are nothing more than text generators that predict which words will answer a given prompt based on what they’ve learned by consuming tons of written material.

Gary Marcus, a professor emeritus at New York University who signed the letter, said in a blog post that other people concerned about the short-term prospects that intelligent machines could be so smart that they could self-improve beyond human control. What he is more concerned about is the “banal AI” widely deployed by criminals and terrorists to deceive people and spread dangerous misinformation.

“Current technology presents huge risks that we are already unprepared for,” writes Marcus. “Future technology could make things even worse.”

