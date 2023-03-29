Researchers see recovery in Gulf environment six months after Ian





WINK News traveled to the Gulf of Mexico with a team of marine researchers documenting how Ian changed our marine environment and, in turn, the waterways of southwestern Florida.

While we rebuild on land, our environment does the same at sea. Scientists like Eric Milbrandt, Director of the Ocean Research Institute at the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation, are trying to learn from it, just as we learned from Charlie and Irma.

“Since starting my career in Florida, I’ve had three major hurricanes,” Milbrandt said. “And yeah, first we learned something about mangroves. Second we learned about water quality. So I hope we can learn something from this devastating event.”

Since Ian attacked, Milbrandt and researchers from Florida Gulf Coast University have sailed the bay three times to study the water immediately after the storm and document its recovery to date.

“The main thing is that nitrogen levels after the storm are significantly higher than they were before the storm, and that comes from many places,” Milbrandt said. It flowed into the mouth of the river and out into the coastal sea.”

The transfer of water and nutrients between land and sea left the Gulf of Mexico filled with nutrients that exacerbated the natural growth of the Karenia brevis red tide.

“Just after the storm we saw a lot of turbidity and then a patch of red tide started,” Milbrandt said. And when we left last week, the red tide flowering started to decline.”

Water clarity has improved and mangroves are slowly but surely recovering. Now researchers are looking at what’s going on under the surface.

“We’ve seen oyster reefs that look like nothing happened, and oyster reefs that have been buried and washed away,” says Milbrandt. “We are still evaluating those.”

FGCU Diving Safety Officer Calli Johnson has dived in these waters before, immediately after and now. Water was not, but Ian’s strength was evident.

“One of our artificial reefs used to stand vertically, but now it has a horizontal bottom. At 60 feet in water, that’s a big change,” says Johnson.

Twenty-four miles from Fort Myers Beach, the natural reef was unrecognizable, covered in sand with only a few corals sticking out.

“Where sediment was washed off the bottom, it’s now refilling. Species we expect to see both on the bottom and swimming are returning,” Johnson said.

Also, invasive species such as lionfish that invaded after the storm seem to have disappeared, at least temporarily.

“I mean, Mother Nature can throw a lot at us,” Johnson said. “But she can also ensure her resilience and rebuilding.”

The environment isn’t what it was before Ian, but it’s better than it was 6 months ago, and it should be even better in the next 6 months.

