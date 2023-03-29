New spyware campaign exploits iOS and Android Zero Days





Researchers identified two separate attack campaigns targeting both iOS and Android users. They have zero-day exploits and known vulnerabilities for installing commercial spyware tools. The attack has all the hallmarks of a state-sponsored campaign, affecting victims in Italy, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and the United Arab Emirates.

In both campaigns, the unnamed attacker used exploit chains that contained both known vulnerabilities and bugs that were day zero at the time they were used. The first series of attacks included zero-days against both iOS and Android, and began with the attacker sending a shortened link to the victim via her SMS. Victims who clicked on the link were directed to her website, which delivered an exploit for their operating system. Google’s Threat Analysis Group discovered this campaign in November 2022 and was able to capture both iOS and Android exploit chains.

For iOS, the attacks exploited CVE-2022-42856 (a WebKit bug that was zero-day at the time of the attack) and exploited CVE-2021-30900, a sandbox escape and privilege escalation vulnerability. Apple patched the latter bug in iOS 15.1, and the former bug in iOS 12.5.7, released in January.

Attacks targeting Android users chained exploits against three separate vulnerabilities, including a Chrome GPU zero-day (CVE-2022-4135). This chain also included his second bug in Chrome and his one in the ARM Mali GPU kernel driver.

It’s worth noting that if the user came from a Samsung internet browser, they were redirected to Chrome using intent redirection. In the past, similar to CVE-2022-2856, we’ve seen attackers redirect users from Chrome to her Samsung Internet Browser, but in this case the redirection was reversed. This exploit failed to retrieve the final payload of the chain, wrote his Clement Lcigne of Google TAG in a post detailing the campaign.

When ARM released a fix for CVE-2022-38181, the bug was exploited because the patch was not immediately incorporated by the vendor.

These campaigns are a reminder that the commercial spyware industry continues to thrive. Even small monitoring vendors have access to 0-day. ”

Researchers from Amnesty Internationals Security Lab discovered a second campaign targeting Android users and worked with Google’s TAG to analyze it. This campaign exploited several vulnerabilities, including Chrome Zero-Day (CVE-2022-4262), Chrome Sandbox Escape, and Linux Kernel Zero-Day (CVE-2023-0266). According to Amnesty International researchers, the campaign has been active since at least 2020.

Fixing vulnerabilities like this is important, but it’s just a plaster on the global spyware crisis. Donncha Cearbhaill says: Director of Amnesty International Security Lab.

The end result of each of these campaigns was the installation of spyware suites that gave the attackers control over the victim’s device. Neither Google nor Amnesty International named the spyware creator.

These campaigns are a reminder that the commercial spyware industry continues to thrive. Even small monitoring vendors can access 0-day. Vendors who secretly stockpile and use 0-day vulnerabilities pose a significant risk to the Internet. These campaigns may also indicate that exploits and techniques are shared between surveillance vendors, enabling the spread of dangerous hacking tools. Google’s girlfriend Lecinne said she remains committed to updating the community and taking steps to protect users when she discovers these campaigns.

The revelations by Google and Amnesty International come two days after President Joe Biden signed an executive order outlining policies on the use of commercial spyware by US agencies. This order states that U.S. agencies may not operationally use commercial spyware that poses a significant counterintelligence or security risk to the U.S. government or poses a significant risk of improper use by a foreign government or foreign person. , said. Spyware used against US citizens, a long list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://duo.com/decipher/new-spyware-campaigns-exploit-ios-and-android-zero-days The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related