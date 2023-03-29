WWDC returns to Apple Park on June 5th





Some have clocks that can be set. Aside from the occasional global pandemic, developer season is certainly one. After Google I/O and Microsoft Build, WWDC returns to Apple Park in Cupertino. Taking place June 5-9, the event looks like a scaled-down version of the big developer-focused show, just like last year. The days of renting out a massive San Jose convention center may be long gone.

Things kick off on the 5th with a keynote showcasing the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, followed by four days of programming and additional events for those who are into software. The event has also brought some hardware news in recent years due to his move to Apple silicon for Macs. Cadence seems likely to continue for this year’s event. With rumors circulating that the long-awaited Apple XR headset will launch this year, WWDC seems like the ideal platform for getting developers on board ahead of its commercial release. will add

Like last year’s event, WWDC 2023 will be live-streamed in its entirety through Apple’s site. The company added:

Additionally, Apple will host a special all-day event for developers and students at ApplePark on June 5th. Watch keynote and State of the Union videos together, meet some of the Apple team, celebrate great apps at the AppleDesignAwards ceremony, and enjoy activities into the evening.

The invitations are pretty straight forward, with rainbows following the theme of past Apple Park events. If I really want to read it, I’d say the array mimics the curvature of a VR headset, but it’s probably a stretch.

