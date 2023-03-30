One Way to Improve Your Running? Diaphragmatic Breathing





Most runners know that to get better they need to train the main muscle groups that are activated during running: the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings and calves.

But few people think about specifically training the muscles that allow the diaphragm to breathe, says Kristen Konkol, an associate professor of exercise science at Syracuse University. And that can put runners at a disadvantage.

If a runner is not using their diaphragm efficiently during exercise, they will not be able to take deep breaths, limiting the amount of oxygen that can be absorbed and carried to their muscles. That ultimately affects how well these muscles work during exercise, said Nicole Hagobian, a running coach and professor of kinesiology at Caltech.

There isn’t a lot of research on how diaphragmatic breathing (or abdominal breathing) directly improves running, but the experts we spoke to suggested that, at least in theory, it could help increase oxygen delivery during exercise. I agree with

Here’s what we know about how diaphragmatic breathing can help you run, and strategies for doing it properly.

What is the diaphragm and how can it help?

The diaphragm is a large dome-shaped muscle located below the lungs and looks like an inverted U. When you inhale, it contracts and flattens, creating a suction-like force (like a syringe) that draws air into your lungs. His Tianshi David Wu, Ph.D., assistant professor of respiratory medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said:

Other muscles in the chest, neck, and shoulders also work to bring in more air by pulling the chest up and expanding the upper and middle lungs as you inhale, Dr. Wu said. .

Some people don’t get the most out of their diaphragm and rely too much on other muscles.

How does diaphragmatic breathing work?

In diaphragmatic breathing, Dr. Konkol says, you take deep breaths by consciously using your diaphragm to inhale into your stomach rather than your chest.

One way to do this is to lie on your back, place your hand on your stomach, and take a deep breath through your nose, consciously trying to force air into your stomach. As you do this, the hand on your stomach should go up. As you exhale, your hands and belly should recede, Dr. Concor said.

Dr. Hagobian teaches runners the technique by placing one hand on their stomach, one on their chest, and taking quick shallow breaths to demonstrate that the hand on the chest moves much more than the hand on the stomach. Teach. She then takes a deep breath in with her diaphragm, noting that the hand on her chest is mostly still, while the hand on her stomach is moving more.

To get the hang of this kind of breathing and make it more second nature, Dr. Konkol recommends practicing the technique for 15 to 20 minutes every day, or every other day for a few weeks. You have to train your lungs, she said, just like you do.

Only a few small studies have directly examined how diaphragmatic breathing affects exercise. For example, in one study published in 2018, researchers found that participants with diaphragmatic fatigue were unable to exercise as vigorously as they normally would. A 2004 study also found that using specific breathing techniques to train the various muscles involved in breathing, including the diaphragm, helped people with cystic fibrosis take deeper breaths and exercise harder on a stationary bike. I found it helpful to do A 2006 study found similar results in healthy adults.

How to use diaphragmatic breathing while running

Joe Shayne, long-distance running coach at Brooklyn running organization TeamWRK, says it can be difficult to learn a completely new breathing technique. Also, if you put pressure on yourself to do it right, it can make you tense and have difficulty taking deep breaths.

So I recommend practicing diaphragmatic breathing when you are calm and relaxed.

He suggested that you first practice diaphragmatic breathing while lying down, sitting, or standing, and then try to incorporate it into your walk. Once you feel like you can move on to longer or more vigorous walks, jogging, and eventually more intense running, Shayne says.

He said the technique becomes more difficult to maintain as the length and intensity of the exercises increase.

After mastering the technique, Dr. Hagobian and Mr. Shayne recommended finding an effective breathing pattern with running. For example, Mr. Shein likes to exhale every four steps. Dr. Hagobian, on the other hand, suggested that he would start by taking three steps in and he would be taking two steps out, and then he would take two steps and he would be taking one step out. I like

Having a rhythm can help you focus on your breathing technique and prevent it from becoming erratic, Dr. Hagobian said.

According to Dr. Concor, you should see a subtle but noticeable change in your running as you develop better diaphragmatic breathing.

Your increased ability to supply your body with the oxygen it needs means you need fewer breaths per minute and feel more energetic.

