A rift between gaming giants shows the toll of China’s economic crackdown





Last October, executives from Chinese gaming company NetEase and American video game developer Activision Blizzard attended a Zoom video conference to discuss the future of their 14-year partnership to bring Activisions games like World of Warcraft to China. We talked.

NetEase executives were concerned about new laws imposed by the Chinese government and wanted to change their longstanding contract with Activision to ensure compliance.

However, according to four people familiar with the meeting and documents seen by The New York Times, the two companies took wildly different interpretations of what they said and hung up. NetEase executives argued that Activision executives viewed the gesture of reconciliation as a threat. A month later, the two companies broke off talks.

In January, angry NetEase employees stood outside NetEase’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China, after more than 3 million Chinese players lost access to Activisions’ iconic game when the partnership ended. We live-streamed the demolition of a 32-foot World of Warcraft ax carving.

A relationship that seemed to prove that global commerce could thrive despite deepening geopolitical rifts ended in a bitter split after months of negotiations. and video game research firm Nico Partners, the partnership, which is worth about $750 million in annual revenue, is a case study of how it is becoming increasingly difficult to do business in China.

The details of the breakdown in negotiations between Activision and NetEase are unusual for how Chinese and American companies balance the interests of the Chinese government with what they believe is best for their businesses. provides a behind-the-scenes look at

The Chinese government, under leader Xi Jinping, has cracked down on China’s largest internet company, urging the company to follow the Communist Party’s priorities. It banned children from playing video games in schools and tightened the strict approval process for companies to distribute new games. Last year, her $39 billion gaming market in China shrank for the first time in years.

China’s private sector is currently in a very vulnerable position, said Duncan Clarke, chairman of Beijing-based investment advisory firm BDA China. The cost of accessing the Chinese market for Western companies has skyrocketed, raising fears of arbitrary regulation for domestic companies.

In a statement, Activision vice president Michael Lee said the company’s experience in China has been very positive for nearly two decades, including a ten-year partnership with Call of Duty provider Tencent. said. It’s true that the partnership you’re describing has taken a surprisingly nasty turn, Lee said, but it’s important to recognize that this is an anomaly.

NetEase spokesperson Alexandru Voica says NetEase has moved on and suggests that Activision Blizzard do the same.

Horror remakes inside the video game industry: Resident Evil 4 and new versions of Dead Space showcase the challenges developers face in immersing players in worlds that are both frightening and familiar. Instead, it attracted an unexpected demographic, absentee students.The business of esports: Despite the growth of competitive video games and their appeal to younger consumers, traditional sports have invested in the industry. owner says the money hasn’t followed.

Since 2020, China’s antitrust regulators have reviewed old mergers and joint ventures that attracted large amounts of foreign capital. New antitrust reforms last summer significantly increased the penalties for not following these reviews.

Last year, NetEase executives asked Activision to submit relevant disclosures to Chinese regulators, such as annual revenue and details about some of its businesses, but Activision failed to comply with the law or made more claims. I objected that I needed to hand over the information. , according to four people with knowledge of the circumstances and documents viewed by the Times.

In a contract renegotiation with Activision that occurs every few years since the partnership began, NetEase will join the joint venture between the two companies, the entity that helped NetEase distribute games in China from Activision subsidiary Blizzard Entertainment. I said I want to terminate the contract. NetEase said Activision hopes to license its games directly to NetEase. This will give NetEase more control over its operations and allow it to better comply with the new regulations without Activision’s help.

Andrew Tang, a veteran Chinese gaming executive with close ties to Activision, said he believes NetEase is simply using antitrust regulations as an excuse to get better deals.

Tan said NetEase has come under a lot of pressure in recent years due to crackdowns and restrictions on children’s play. Ultimately, I think it all comes down to revenue.

But tensions ran high ahead of last year’s contract renewal talks, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

NetEase management believes that Activisions chief executive Bobby Kotick has been making unreasonable demands for years, two people said. In 2018, NetEase announced his $100 million investment in Bungie. Bungie is the game development company that collaborated with Activision to create the popular game Destiny. Kotik said he was dissatisfied with the investment because Bungie had lagged behind in developing Destiny content, and was concerned that the investment would further distract the company from its Destiny duties. Two other sources of his said.

That same year, NetEase reportedly angered Activision by investing in a game development company founded by a former senior employee of Activision until recently. Kotick has considered ending the partnership. His 2019 deal between Activision and NetEase included restrictions barring NetEase from hiring his former Activision employees or investing in the game studios they oversee. rice field.

Those tensions culminated in a conference call last October. Kotik and NetEase CEO William Ding have discussed a number of antitrust regulators around the world who are scrutinizing Microsoft’s $70 billion acquisition of Activision, the sources said. Two people familiar with the matter said. Kotick told his Ding that he would consider the licensing proposal, but the change unsettled Chinese regulators ahead of a key political meeting that month, prompting more control over Activisions’ intellectual property. He was concerned about delegating rights to NetEase.

At one point in the conversation, sometimes through a translator, Activision executives felt that Ding was blackmailing Kotick. The Chinese government is considering buying Microsoft, and executives said Ding said NetEase could sway the government into blocking or supporting the deal, depending on the outcome of the licensing debate. A review by The Times, according to two of his officials and documents recalled.

But NetEase executives weren’t trying to blackmail and were trying to settle with Activision, two other people familiar with the conversation said. What they were trying to say was that if Activision didn’t switch to a licensing arrangement, it would face the same regulatory hurdles that Microsoft had when it acquired the company.

Voica, a NetEase spokesperson, denied that Dinghad had threatened Activision. He said Activision continues to harass and harass companies and regulators around the world.

Microsoft declined to comment.

After the Zoom conference call, Activision made the opposite offer, according to three people familiar with the negotiations. NetEase would switch to a license agreement if NetEase made an upfront payment of about $500 million instead of paying during the term of the agreement. This was intended to insulate his Activision from the risk of its games being bound by government approval processes or being copied without consent.

NetEase later said in a statement that Activision’s terms were commercially unreasonable and the deal was set to expire in January.

When the breakup became public in November, it sent shockwaves through the Chinese gaming community. NetEase stocks in Hong Kong plummeted.

As business news site Yicai Global reported, when time ran out, Activision made a last-minute offer to extend the partnership for six months, encouraging gamers to keep playing while they look for new long-term partners. I made it possible. NetEase turned down the new offer, likening it to being together while divorcing in a statement.

In mid-January, a NetEase contractor destroyed a World of Warcraft ax carving. While the contractor wielded his hammer, employees live-streamed the demolition to his 30,000 people. NetEase said local law requires it to wipe out another company’s intellectual property after the partnership ends.

In late January, most Activisions games ended in China, including World of Warcraft, Diablo III, and Overwatch. Some analysts say the games released by Chinese companies, including NetEase, bear a striking resemblance to his now-closed Activision titles.

NetEase also put out a recruiting pitch to former World of Warcraft players, hoping to get them to join Justice Online, a NetEase game in the same genre as World of Warcraft. Online, people have posted pictures of items from the Justice and Warcraft games that look like each other.

NetEase said its games share no similarities with Activisions.

Activision says it plans to return to China and is in talks with other Chinese companies about distributing the game. In the past, both Tencent, which owns TikTok, and ByteDance have expressed interest in working with Activision. Activision is also considering partnerships with telecom companies like China Mobile, two people said.

For Chinese gamers, the breakup was devastating. Zhang Yu, his 35-year-old World of Warcraft player from Beijing, said he still mourns the loss of the game that has always been there and connected with thousands of people since 2005. rice field.

What worries me most now is the disappearance of these friendships, said Mr. Yu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/29/technology/activision-netease-china-breakup.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

