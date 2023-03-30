Top tech stocks for April 2023





Daqo New Energy Corp., a manufacturer of silicon and polysilicon products primarily used in solar energy applications, tops the list of best value stocks in the tech sector heading into April. In the growth sector, 3D printing company Nano Dimension Ltd. leads the way, while chip test provider Aehr Test Systems is the fastest growing tech stock.

In March, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the ninth time in a year. The latest increase comes in the middle of a banking crisis triggered by the collapse of tech-friendly Silicon Valley banks and signature banks. Stocks in the sector have struggled throughout the Fed’s anti-inflation campaign as tech companies are sensitive to rising interest rates.

Technology stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have lost a tenth of their value over the past year, compared to a 14% decline in the Russell 1000 Index. Despite a challenging environment, the companies listed here lead the highest value, fastest growing and fastest growing technology sectors. All company data as of March 21, benchmarks Data is current as of March 28, 2023.

best value tech stocks

Value investing involves factoring in stocks that are believed to be trading below their intrinsic value, usually by measuring the ratio of stock prices to one or more underlying business indicators. based investment strategy. A widely accepted value metric is the price/earnings ratio (P/E).

A worthy investor believes that if a company is undervalued relative to its intrinsic value (measured in this case by the P/E ratio), its share price will be higher than other companies because the price will return in line with value. I think it could go up even faster. Company’s. These are the technology stocks with the lowest 12-month tracking P/E.

Best Value Tech Stock Price ($) Market Cap (Market Cap) ($B) 12-month Tracking P/E Ratio Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) 49.53 3.7 2.1 Avnet Inc. (AVT) 43.29 4.0 4.9 Canaan Inc. ( CAN) 2.98 0.5 4.9 Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) 118.63 6.9 5.4 Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) 7.75 1.4 5.7

Source: YCharts

Daqo New Energy Corp.: Daqo is a Chinese monocrystalline silicon and polysilicon manufacturer that develops products primarily used in solar energy applications. The company’s revenue fell by almost 30% from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of last year. Avnet Inc.: Avnet provides his chain of electronic components supply and logistics services, distribution and design support. It ships approximately 283 billion units annually and employs 15,300 people. Canaan Inc.: Canaan is a Chinese computer hardware company that designs and sells Bitcoin mining equipment. Fourth quarter revenue was RMB 391.9 million (about $56.8 million), down about 82% from the same period last year. Arrow Electronics Inc.: Arrow provides products, solutions and services focused on enterprise computing systems. Himax Technologies Inc.: Himax is a Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company. Himax recently announced that it will launch a new ultra-low power WiseEye smart his image sensing system in late March.fastest growing tech stocks

These are ranked by a growth model that scores companies based on a 50/50 weighting of most recent quarter year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth and most recent quarter YOY earnings per share (EPS). Top tech stocks. ) growth.

Both sales and profits are important factors in a company’s success. So ranking companies by only one of his growth metrics makes them more susceptible to accounting anomalies in that quarter (such as changes in tax laws or restructuring costs), and one number is more representative of the business as a whole. may disappear. Companies with quarterly EPS or revenue growth greater than 1,000% were excluded as outliers.

Fastest Growing Technology Stock Price ($) Market Cap ($B) EPS Growth (%) Revenue Growth (%) Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) 2.54 0.7 N/A (See company description) 646.1 The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) 59.24 29.1 600.0 24.0 Cambium Networks Corp. (CMBM) 17.93 0.5 600.0 7.4 Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) 430.44 45.7 568.9 13.9 ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) 445.46 90.4 469.2 20.2

Source: YCharts

Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension is a 3D printing company that provides printers and nanotechnology-based inks for creating multilayer circuit boards. On March 27, the company announced it had filed lawsuits against Martinson, Anson Advisors and Boothbay Fund Management, alleging that they manipulated the company’s stock price and attempted to unlawfully control the company. Note that Nano Dimension did not show his EPS growth in the table above as it had negative earnings in the most recent quarter. The Trade Desk Inc.: Trade Desk is a video, social and mobile Cambium Networks Corp.: Cambium sells wireless broadband products to customers in the education, enterprise, hospitality, retail, industrial and government sectors. Roper Technologies Inc.: Roper is a manufacturer of pumps, fluid handling systems, medical and scientific instruments, analytical instruments and other industrial equipment and software. The company’s next dividend of $0.6825 per share will be paid to April 6, 2023 shareholders on his April 21st.

Momentum investing is a factor-based investment strategy that involves investing in stocks whose prices are rising faster than the overall market. Momentum investors believe that stocks that have outperformed the market will often continue to outperform the market because the factors that made them outperform do not suddenly disappear. Additionally, other investors looking to profit from a stock’s outperformance often buy the stock and bid its price even higher, pushing the stock even higher. These are the tech stocks with the best total returns in the last 12 months.

Highest Momentum Technology Stocks ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) 36.93 1.0 261.4 First Solar Inc. (FSLR) 209.25 22.3 170.4 Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) 108.25 5.8 151.8 LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) 13.65 0.4 123.1 Impinj Inc. (PI) 136.27 3.6 115.3 Russell 1000 Index N/AN/A -13.7 Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) N/AN/A – 9.5

Source: YCharts

Aehr Test Systems: Aehr is a California-based company that provides systems used to screen semiconductor chips. First Solar Inc.: First Solar designs and manufactures photovoltaic systems and solar modules. In late 2022, First Solar announced it would invest his $1.1 billion to build his fourth manufacturing facility in the United States in Lawrence County, Alabama. Super Micro Computer Inc.: Super Micro Computer (Supermicro) manufactures energy efficient servers and storage systems and provides worldwide support services. In late March Supermicro announced his SYS-751GE-TNRT-NV1. This is a new AI development platform released in partnership with NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA). LSI Industries Inc.: LSI is a manufacturer of high performance LED commercial lighting solutions. Impinj Inc.: Impinj is a radio frequency solutions company that sells radio chips, readers, antennas, gateways and related software to customers worldwide.Impact of Inflation on Tech Stocks

Tech stocks have historically underperformed other sectors during periods of rising inflation. Conversely, this group typically outperforms the overall market during periods of low inflation. For example, the technology bull market from 2009 to 2021 was matched by historically low annualized inflation of 1.7%. But amid rising inflation, the technology sector will lead the broader market decline in 2022, reaching a 40-year high of 9.1% in June.

Why are technology stocks sensitive to inflation? It’s all about interest rates. Rising inflation indicates that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise the Fed funds rate to reduce demand. Rising interest rates affect tech companies in two ways. First, consumers and businesses will have less income to purchase products and services, which will have the effect of slowing corporate profits. Second, technology companies borrow heavily to fund start-up costs, patents, innovation costs, and service costs that increase debt as interest rates rise.

The opposite happens when inflation falls. In that case, the Fed will likely cut interest rates, which will boost consumer demand and reduce borrowing costs for tech companies.

Advantages of technology stocks

Investing in Innovation: Investing in technology stocks allows investors to back innovative ideas that have the potential to improve people’s lives. Whether Apple Inc. (AAPL) is bringing new health features to its iWatch or a startup is developing groundbreaking semiconductors for the automotive industry, technology companies of all sizes are constantly pushing boundaries. Pushing ahead and bringing innovative technologies to market.

Growth Potential: Tech stocks have the potential for substantial gains as investors are typically prepared to pay a premium for future growth. For example, as of March 28, 2023, the tech sector is trading at 29 times his earnings. By comparison, the price/earnings ratio (P/E) for the energy and financial sectors was 6.4 and 14 respectively. The biggest gains will come in small-cap technology stocks, but former FANG members Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) will see 2023 gains. As of March 25, the annual return over the last 10 years was 22%.

The comments, opinions and analysis contained herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or a recommendation to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Although we believe the information contained herein to be reliable, we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. The views and strategies expressed in our content may not be suitable for all investors. Because market and economic conditions can change rapidly, all comments, opinions and analysis contained in the content are current as of the date of posting and are subject to change without notice. This material is not intended to be a complete analysis of all material facts regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.

Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reports, and interviews with industry experts. Where appropriate, we also reference original research from other reputable publishers. See our Editorial Policy for more information on the standards we follow to create accurate and unbiased content.

Take the next step to investing

Advertiser Disclosure

×

Offers displayed in this table are from partnerships for which Investopedia receives remuneration. This compensation can affect how and where your listing appears. Investopedia does not include all offers available on the market.

[すべての Cookie を受け入れる]By clicking you consent to the storage of cookies on your device to enhance your navigation of the site, analyze site usage and assist in our marketing efforts.

Cookie settings Accept all cookies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/top-tech-stocks-april-2023-7153052 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related