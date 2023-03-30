Senator Cruz: FAA must act fast to keep up with innovation





WASHINGTON, DC – In his opening remarks at today’s commission hearing entitled “Advancing Next-Generation Aviation Technologies,” Ranking Member Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said the FAA will modernize air traffic control systems discussed the need to Not only do we need to keep up with the current demands of our aviation system, but we also need to integrate new aviation technologies and innovations.

Opening remarks by Senator Cruz prepared:

“Thank you, Mr Cantwell.

“This is an exciting time to be involved in aviation. Americans are developing new technologies such as air taxis, hypersonic aircraft, rockets and better fuel, all of which have the potential to transform air travel. The benefits of these new technologies are manifold: they have the potential to enable more adaptive and comprehensive safety inspections to keep the flying public safe. could allow aircraft to fly more efficient routes, reducing emissions and potentially shortening travel time.In fact, as we hear today, many aircraft fly less It may be able to fly using fuel or new propulsion technology.

“The FAA must act quickly to keep up with this innovation or risk impeding progress made by the private sector. However, we have heard time and time again that they are no longer in use because they are incompatible with FAA legacy systems or have not yet been certified by the FAA. You’ll hear stories today about companies leaving the U.S. for example, some leaving the U.S. for the Australian regulatory sandbox or the U.K. certification framework. Contrary to spirit, it is a shame that business is lost to other countries when we cannot act together.

“The FAA must be held accountable for its role in certifying new aircraft and for failing to provide clear and consistent regulatory guidelines to an nascent industry that relies on the FAA for direction. New. A key factor in entrant readiness is having a national airspace system that can handle these vast numbers of aircraft, both large and small. You have to make sure you have the ability to do so.

“The FAA has spent nearly two decades implementing NextGen, its latest air traffic control modernization effort. It has become a technology refresh effort with limited benefit to the flying public. We need to discuss whether we have a modern air traffic system that can meet the needs of current users as well as entrants.Our priorities in aviation are safety, reliability and affordability. must be.

“Two of today’s witnesses discuss hydrogen and other advanced propulsion. Be careful: when the government subsidizes something, you run the risk of wasting your tax dollars.

“This is already happening with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). , provided a special tax credit that varied between $1.25 and $1.75 per gallon.Without these government subsidies, SAF would not be commercially viable.Today, the cost of SAF is lower than traditional Up to 8 times more than jet fuel.If all SAF air travel economics were fully transferred to the airborne public, no one could afford a plane ticket.SAF would use the new Solindra or cellulosic Fuel is in danger Cellulosic biofuels, unlike traditional corn and soy ethanol, were once thought to be the future of gasoline Benefiting from hundreds of millions of dollars in federal support, they have been in production for over 15 years Despite being exempt from the requirement, it is still not commercially viable.

“This is an example of the cost of SAF to the taxpayer. A Boeing 737 Max 8 carries 6,800 gallons of fuel and carries 175 passengers. Assuming 10% of the fuel on the plane is SAF, This is in line with the goals set out by President Biden, subsidized at $1.75 per gallon, resulting in a SAF subsidy of $7.00 per passenger per trip.Here is an example of the cost of SAF to taxpayers: is.

“For what? Some predict that the SAF will become commercially viable without updating and expanding these tax credits at the federal and even state level to further support the industry.” I am concerned that airlines are committing to using the SAF, and extending the SAF tax credit is what they are not benefiting from. It’s going to be a bad deal for a million American families, and even worse, I fear that if the economic justification for SAF cannot be proven, some will call on Congress to mandate SAF. .

“Special interest groups and large corporations responding to ESG goals are the driving force behind market-manipulating SAF tax credits that should not be borne by taxpayers.

“thank you.”

