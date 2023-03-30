NSWCPD Attends Marine Sustainability Technology and Innovation Consortium General Assembly





2023.03.29 –

Several employees from the Naval Surface Warfare Center of the Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) attended the General Membership Meeting of the Maritime Sustainability Technology and Innovation Consortium (MSTIC) on March 14-15, 2023 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown. bottom.

Established in June 2021, MSTIC provides networking opportunities for industry, academia and government stakeholders to develop and maintain state-of-the-art maritime technology through innovative prototyping projects. In addition, this consortium model allows NSWCPD to get industry feedback and input on rapidly evolving technologies early in the process.

MSTIC is a collaboration carried out under Other Trading Organizations/Agreements (OTAs) with NSWCPD to develop and mature technologies that enhance Navy mission effectiveness.

“I am really excited today and excited about the consortium. [MSTIC] … the consortium continues to grow. Since coming here in July 2022, 90 companies have joined the consortium. we’re really excited about that. The number of projects continues to grow.

The collaboration event also included various speakers from NSWCPD.

Jacob Udell, NSWCPD’s MSTIC OTA Program Manager, provided information on MSTIC’s goals and processes, as well as an update on the overall program.

“Some projects are starting to come to fruition from the first cycle. For example, there is a project called the Miniature Linear Actuator Test Stand. We already have one in Philadelphia. Referring to the contract obtained from the Need (SON) request, it states:

In June 2022, NSWCPD awarded this first contract under OTA for the design, development and delivery of a miniature actuator test stand for evaluating electro-hydraulic actuators through MSTIC.

NSWCPD Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs spoke about the important role MSTIC plays in the command.

“It’s important to us [NSWCPD] Deliver capabilities to fighters quickly. The threat is real. We have to find a solution…we are a key contributor in providing combat power to our warriors. Our products enable ships, aircraft carriers and submarines to stay on base and provide the ability to launch attacks.

Keynote speaker Matthew Salmon, Executive Director, Naval Sea Systems Command, Program Executive Office (PEO) Strategic Submarines, spoke on the various challenges the Navy must overcome, including the ongoing talent war. rice field.

“We have to send the message to our employees that they belong…we care about you. security,” Salmon said, referring to the shortage of workers working in the Navy’s submarine industry.

The event was followed by other speakers, introductions of new members and requests for SON. In addition, a one-on-one session with government officials and industry companies was held on March 15, 2023.

NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians and support personnel. The NSWCPD team performs research and development, testing and evaluation, acquisition support, operational and logistics engineering of non-nuclear machinery, ship mechanical systems, and related equipment and materials for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the leading organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.

