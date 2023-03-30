How the European Champions Alliance is helping scale-up sustain and foster innovation in Europe





The European Investment Bank estimates that about 75% of late-stage European tech companies have been acquired by non-European companies.

European tech startups often lack sufficient capital to compete on a global scale and are forced to move abroad. So how do you keep the investment and keep all the R&D and innovation of scale-up and late-stage startups firmly in Europe?

The European Champions Alliance (ECA) is a non-profit initiative to strengthen the European startup environment. We spoke with ECA’s Andrea Vaugan to learn more.

Founded in 2020 by over 50 European members and over 20 European ecosystem partners such as La French Tech in France and TeleTrusT in Germany, ECA is an experienced team of entrepreneurs, suppliers, companies and partners. forming a community of professionals.

Members include Tehtris and Docaposte from France and Ionos and Infineon from Germany.

It’s worth emphasizing that this is not a funded effort. People volunteer their time and knowledge.

The alliance will enable European start-ups to lead the technology of the future while maintaining European ownership to support and protect citizens and industries in the digital age.

fragmentation problem

Part of the challenge is that Europe as a whole is made up of small countries, regions and ecosystems. Each has its own language, culture, local laws and regulations.

Vaughan argues that:

“Europe has many fragmented ecosystems and there are not enough bridges for companies to easily move from one country to another and really build a European footprint.”

This makes it difficult for startups and scale-ups to identify key players in their desired ecosystem and what they need to enter new markets.

Know Your Key Stakeholders

The ECA can help introduce you to companies, such as connecting founders to Deutsche Telekom. But startups and scale-ups should get by with this one.

“If you get a warm intro, that’s great,” Vaugan advises, “but you have to pick up this little little plant and let it grow into a tree.”

think bigger and travel

Vaugan argues that many people think too small to get to where they want to grow their market.

“From day one you have to keep your ears and eyes open and do little things like go to international events. For start-ups it takes 3 hours by train from Paris to Frankfurt, so try exploring another country. ”

When I talk to the founders, they say, “I don’t know. It doesn’t work in Germany.” When was the last time you went? If you want to tap into the German market, you need to be there every month for at least a few days. ”

Learn and accept cultural differences

Additionally, understanding cultural differences is an important part of scaling. Vaughan noticed significant differences in potential client expectations regarding data privacy and documentation, as well as the level of technical detail in pitches, between French and German companies.

“As a founder, you need the ability to adapt to the person in front of you and how you work with them.”

German companies usually want to get as much information as possible before they do business with a company. They want complete certainty before signing a contract.

In France they say, “Okay, I know your problem, I know your product, I know who you are, where you’re from, this university, and this VC funding. increase”.

So you get this inherent trust, and they say, ‘Go on the project and we’ll figure out the rest later.

Vaugan also recommends connecting with local startups in your target region because “no VC or advisor can explain the market to founders better than founders.”

Traditional industries need to take risks

Vaugan said as startups and scale-ups seek expansion, large companies are trying to understand how other European companies are working with startups.

European companies must take risks. For example, take a bet on a small French cybersecurity company and say, “That’s the problem, because the saying goes that no one got shot for choosing IBM.”

Building a strong trans-European network

Alliance members gain access to events, coaching sessions and a network of like-minded technology companies, businesses and professionals, as well as learning skills that will help them build stronger connections here in Europe.

Vaugan cites the example of connecting a small German space tech company to a company in the French space tech scene. The German founder took the intro and ran it, working with the ECA and the German Business Club in France to host a webinar on space technology in Europe.

What followed was a corporate partnership that involved working on projects and servicing customers together. If the German founder automatically decided to focus on the US, the opportunity would have been lost.

sovereignty issue

The ECA believes that shifting key technologies such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, smart industry and climate technology to foreign investment would jeopardize Europe’s strategic sovereignty in key industries, and thus sovereignty. is an important focus.

This will further strengthen the region’s ability to drive innovation and secure long-term economic growth.

ECA has mainly focused on France, Germany and neighboring regions, but due to time constraints we welcome participation from other regions who wish to use ECA’s platform and tools.

The Alliance welcomes all types of members headquartered in Europe and would like to see a unified and strong European startup ecosystem.

ECA will host its first large-scale physical event, European Champions Day 2023, on May 11, connecting all facets of the European Deeptech ecosystem to jointly share growth strategies, success stories, hurdles, and challenges. exchange with

