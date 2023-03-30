Tech innovation tested in regulatory sandbox





States are experimenting with regulatory sandboxes that allow companies to test technologies that may conflict with state law.

Regulatory sandboxes are a way for innovators to apply for temporary exemptions from existing regulations, said Jake Morabito, director of the Communications and Technology Task Force at the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). This way, new technologies such as AI, blockchain, and autonomous technology can be tested without being licensed or regulated by the state.

Sandboxes also let state legislators know which regulations are stifling innovation. We can pave the way for regulatory reform and undermine harmful regulations, Morabito said. In the case of AI, he said, information collected by state legislators will help inform how regulation should be adopted in the future, in a way that does not undermine free markets and growing businesses.

North Carolina will launch its Fintech Regulatory Sandbox website in December 2022, following legislation enacted in October 2021 to oversee the NC Innovation Council.

The law states that a person who makes an innovative product or service available to consumers in a regulatory sandbox may be exempt from certain requirements, or parts thereof, imposed by law or regulation. It is stipulated. Services that you make available to consumers.

Applicants who receive a waiver may test the product or service for 24 months after approval, but the law requires the option to extend it if necessary.

Calling the launch of the Sandbox website a milestone in North Carolina, Charlotte City Councilman and Carolina Fintech Hub leader Tariq Bokhari said: [states] The Innovation Council will ultimately focus on what the regulatory sandbox will be.

A broader type of sandbox, called a universal sandbox, covers all industries, not just fintech, Morabito said. He added that this is the preferred approach because more businesses will have access to the tool, making the state more economically competitive and attracting more startups.

For example, in 2020, Utah established a legal regulatory sandbox for companies with business or service models that were not permitted by traditional rules governing legal practice. Oversee the sandbox. Between October and January 2020, there were 97 applications, of which 49 were approved (plus 5 withdrawn and 1 closed). On February 23, the Court ordered a moratorium on the application, allowing the Office to process the backlog.

Participants include the LawGeexa company, which provides AI-enabled contract drafting, negotiation, and management services, and another company that uses blockchain.

Kentucky, South Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia all have regulatory sandboxes for the insurance industry, and last year Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) passed legislation to create a regulatory sandbox for agriculture. was submitted to parliament.

Local governments are also in the game. In 2022, the Detroit City Council has proposed a self-driving car sandbox. This gives Office of Mobility Innovation special permitting privileges to expedite the approval of corporate permits for use. [a proposed Transportation Innovation Zone] As an incubator to develop mobility solutions.

Morabito said that regardless of the type of sandbox, governments should keep several things in mind when creating sandboxes. [the agency is] Allow experimentation. I don’t want it to be just another bottleneck. Also, the organization itself must have sufficient funding to monitor these tests.

ALEC has two model methods that entities looking to set up a sandbox can use, one for the target sandbox and one for the universal sandbox.

One path many states have taken is to start with a targeted sandbox to prove the program works, then move to universal where new technologies like AI can be adopted, says Morabito. said Mr.

According to the World Bank, the UK was the first to set up regulatory sandboxes in 2015, and by November 2020, 73 sandboxes had been set up in 57 jurisdictions around the world, including the United States. Arizona was the first US state to create a financial tech sandbox in 2018. Last year it expanded to be universal.

Morabito said the state has proven that the concept works. With this new generative AI trend in AI, especially ChatGPT, sandboxes are a good way for innovators to test how this technology can be applied to different sectors to improve economic competitiveness and support customers. . [and] Give them more options, he said.

