How biometrics are transforming the customer experience





It’s a tough time to be a business that competes on customer experience. Digital-first disruptors are now firmly embedded in multiple industries, causing problems for incumbents as consumers compare these brand relationships to their relationships with tech-centric companies. Today, as you get used to quick access to services like shopping with just a few clicks on Amazon, remote banking with Revolut, or ordering food and groceries with Deliveroo. , consumer expectations are changing. These digital-first companies have built their processes around the customer. Considering how agile they were, it was a difficult act to follow.

Covid-19 has provided traditional businesses with an opportunity to level the digital playing field. Lockdowns and other restrictions have been crucial in accelerating digital transformation as businesses have been forced or left behind to move online. The subsequent development of digital services, apps, and online platforms was not just what customers needed, but what they needed commercially. Suddenly, companies that typically don’t have digital at their core have an opportunity to prioritize this and achieve the gold standard of customer experience set by disruptors and tech giants.

These digital services are often accessed through smart devices for convenience and speed. And now, driven by the need to improve the consumer experience, they are embracing new technologies such as biometrics (such as fingerprints and facial recognition) to support easy access and secure customer data.

earn the trust of customers

Fintechs such as Revolut and Monzo have exploded into the market among digital-first businesses. They changed the parameters of customer experience and user convenience by making online banking products and services easier to access than their competitors.

The challenge they faced was how to remotely verify user identities, which bank tellers typically do at a branch, using a process that complies with regulatory requirements, is user-friendly, yet is fraud-proof. This has paved the way for identity and biometrics, allowing customers to prove who they are and to do online banking without going to a branch or store. Traditional banks eventually followed suit, prompted by evolving customer expectations and pandemic restrictions.

Soon, other regulated industries that could benefit from meeting users online, such as gambling and on-demand delivery, turned to the example of fintech and adopted the same methods to verify identity. and high assurance of age verification. Consumers have become more familiar with digital services during the lockdown and are mostly accustomed to biometrics as a method of authentication. In fact, according to Onfido data, 9 out of 10 of her consumers feel comfortable accessing services online.

For example, car-sharing service Drivy uses facial biometrics to digitally verify drivers. This means that the car owner no longer has to meet the borrower in person. Positive customer experience led to a 38% increase in users reviewing and onboarding the Drivy platform, and drop-off rates and car theft as the user’s girlfriend ID is tied to the vehicle for the duration of the rental decreased. Other mainstream car rental companies such as Hertz and Avis are now following suit, allowing renters to skip the line and go straight to their car.

Biometrics is also making waves in the hospitality sector. Platforms like Sidehide allow hotel customers to book and check-in via an app using biometrics rather than handing over paperwork upon arrival. Needless to say, the tech giant didn’t innovate too early on his Amazon One trial in the US, allowing supermarkets like Wholefoods to make contactless retail payments using the palm of their customers’ hands. to

When Friction Makes Sense

When we think about the best customer experiences, they mostly center around how quickly and easily a product or service can be accessed. This is often one of the main motivations for companies to integrate biometrics. But speed isn’t everything. It’s important to realize that a smooth customer experience isn’t just about how quickly customers can achieve what they want. It’s also about privacy and trust.

Increased online traffic has created new opportunities for scammers and hackers of all abilities. In fact, in 2022, there was a 37% year-over-year increase in less sophisticated frauds where falsified IDs were quickly discovered. That is, quantity, not quality.

Whether it’s online identity fraud or data breaches, the financial services sector has always been a prime target for cybercriminals. The industry is familiar with these attacks and is well prepared to deal with them. Still, fraud attempts faced by financial services firms increased 23% last year. In such a highly regulated industry, biometrics play a key role in fraud prevention, which is an essential factor in building customer trust.

However, industries new to digital services had to adapt. Trust-based services such as dating apps increasingly use biometrics as a competitive advantage. By allowing users to match their profiles with other verified users, they can feel more confident about who they are meeting and reduce fraud. In this way, businesses can use technology to provide trust and safety.

The relationship between customer experience and security is delicate. Naturally, everyone wants to know that their personal information and money are safe. But counterintuitively, when the risk is high, adding just the right amount of friction to the customer journey can make users feel safe. Biometrics are increasingly the method of choice to strike this balance, adding an extra layer of security that is hassle-free and quietly reassuring for consumers.

Biometrics is not for everyone

I’m not saying biometrics is a silver bullet. A good solution for highly regulated industries or companies that typically need to verify customers that are considered potentially high risk. It is sometimes used for age verification purposes, but facial biometrics alone may not be reliable unless you have a valid ID to compare against.

Since digital services are so common and it is probably impossible for a human to manually verify every customer interaction with a digital service, AI has a growing role to play in automating the biometric authentication process. increase. This comes with its own risks. Developing an AI that recognizes people as real people means training the algorithm with data that is representative of the population. Otherwise, companies risk having a biased product that may exclude people and groups. Companies that introduce biometrics into their customer experience must ensure that the AI ​​that supports biometrics is ethically developed and based on representative data.

Another barrier to adoption is concerns over how and where the customer’s biometric data is stored, although the application of this technology is now widespread. Both brands and the tech industry are working to address this issue. For example, it introduces the concept of reusable or shareable identity as a version of biometrics where identity information is stored on the consumer’s device rather than being held by the company.

Achieve biometric authentication

When biometrics are actionable, they can underpin a smoother and safer customer experience. Companies that adopt it often do so to support a large customer base. In other words, AI could play a role in managing the verification process. While AI is likely to amplify human biases, how businesses integrate AI can make or break the biometrics experience. This means building algorithms using diverse datasets to ensure inclusiveness and accessibility across populations. By monitoring known algorithmic biases on indicators such as gender, race and age, we can globally enhance more equitable access to services.

Biometrics should also be easy for people to use. As with any website or digital service, a smooth user journey is fundamental to making it accessible to everyone. It’s not enough to simply add innovative technology to the mix and assume it’s enough to improve the experience.

Brand customer experience expectations have never been higher, especially with digital channels becoming the first point of engagement and a culture of on-demand access pervasive. With fraud rates on the rise at the same time, estimated to cost businesses $5.38 trillion annually, biometrics has emerged as a way to balance speed and security. If companies can implement it ethically, it offers them an opportunity to achieve an Amazon-like level of digital customer experience.

Editor’s Note: Revolut, Drivy and Sidehide use the Onfidos service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hbr.org/2023/03/how-biometrics-are-transforming-the-customer-experience The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related