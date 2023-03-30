Repayment collection in India is a new field of innovation





In India, it is becoming a post-pandemic mantra. Lenders whose unsecured personal loan portfolios aren’t growing by less than 50% each year aren’t doing enough. Banks and non-bank lenders of all kinds are piling up credit on household balance sheets despite a weak consumer economy. A few people are in good financial standing, but low-income people struggle to buy two-wheelers or upgrade their smartphones.

Lenders need to make the most of this uneven K-shaped recovery, especially when the current crisis in US banking snowballs into an ominous one. Doubling consumer credit and extending it to subprime borrowers is perfectly fine, but the problem is collection efficiency. How do they ensure repayment and prevent bad debts?

Answer: technology. Credgenics, a five-year-old startup out of New Delhi, has taken a chaotic and labor-intensive operation run by telecallers and field agents and put the entire process on a digital collection platform. Clients such as large Indian banks, non-banks and fintech lenders upload their borrower data to their portals and set rules on how to send automatic reminders and make phone calls.

The app maps daily routes for field agents. Collection is a cash-intensive business, but if the borrower has a bank account, the Credgenics gateway can process online payments, reducing currency processing costs and curbing fraud. The platform also helps the lender’s legal team issue notices and monitor arbitrations and settlements if a loan is delinquent.

Indian consumer credit culture is changing rapidly. What began with financing durable goods like cars, homes, and refrigerators has recently taken the service economy by storm with catchy services like Housing.com’s post-rent and post-wedding credits for big-ticket weddings. increase. Digital lending, worth $270 billion last year, will grow to $1.3 trillion by 2030, according to Inc42.

Naysayers worry about the sustainability of the boom, but it’s unrealistic to expect lenders to sit back and wait for it. With low manufacturing capacity utilization, volatile global demand, tight financial conditions and increased scrutiny of conglomerates like Adani, the outlook for corporate lending is not looking great. Consumer credit is more attractive.

India’s consumer finance market is deepening due to the proliferation of smartphones and lower prices for online credit checks. Unlike just a few years ago, most customers now have bank accounts to receive credit. But that’s only part of the equation. Repayment is the hard part. Problems in collection stem from tedious manual work, exacerbated by India’s size and diversity. His Mumbai-based Spocto Solutions chatbot, another startup that helps lenders collect money from villagers, works in a bewildering array of languages ​​and dialects.

Automation also helps investors address incentive mismatches. A non-bank lender in India was embarrassed by an unusual bunch of repayments even though the loan agreement was evenly distributed. They deployed to the official credit market and pocketed the interest.

Wrong incentives like this are prey for entrepreneurs. Rishabh Goel and Anand Agrawal from Credgenics are his IIT engineers and Mayank Khera is a lawyer. Their goal is to build a platform that can later collect loans and insurance premiums anywhere in the world.

With coders in client offices around the world and managing IT infrastructure and applications from Bangalore was India Tech 1.0. That first chapter lost some of its luster when customers started using cloud services. Tech 2.0 is about writing code that works for domestic e-commerce. However, Indians’ digital payments experience over the last few years has been so successful that there is a third chapter to the story. It’s a fintech software that works in other emerging markets. Credgenics entered Indonesia last year.

Indian tech companies face two opposing forces. For start-ups, especially those investing in digital commerce and education, it’s getting harder to raise new capital. At the same time, the rapidly growing domestic consumer loan market is proving to be an excellent incubator for companies offering business solutions. Cash flow from clients creates room to fund future innovations. For example, once the cost of tokenizing non-English words drops, ChatGPT could become a powerful tool to help collect loans everywhere. Voice analysis of the conversation between the borrower and the person on the phone could predict their willingness to pay.

Indias Tech 3.0 is just beginning. The founder, who was in his teens during the 2008 financial crisis, can only hope that the ongoing turmoil in the West doesn’t bring their dreams to an abrupt end.

Andy Mukherjee is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies and financial services in Asia.

