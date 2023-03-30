To provide Philadelphia citizens with low-cost devices and tech support, the city chooses non-profit PCs.Office of Innovation and Technology





Philadelphia The City of Philadelphia’s Office of Innovation and Technology and the Digital Literacy Alliance (DLA) today announced a partnership with PCs for People, the entity selected in the latest RFP, as part of the Philadelphia City Fund. PCs for People provides low-cost devices and tech support to eligible Philadelphia citizens.

Through a partnership with DLA, PCs for People offers eligible customers online and in-store free or low-cost computers starting at $30 for desktops and $50 for laptop computers in-store. Eligible customers can also subscribe to wireless Internet access for a monthly fee for $15 per month (or free with federal Affordable Connectivity Program benefits).

Whether it’s applying for a job, accessing an online class, or requesting medical care, technology is an important part of our daily lives. The City is committed to digital access for all Philadelphia citizens and will continue to invest in resources to ensure everyone has access to the internet, devices, and digital skills they need to use these tools. Mayor Jim Kenny said. We look forward to PC for People joining efforts within the Citys Digital Literacy Alliance to bring low-cost devices and support to residents who need it most.

A 2021 study showed that digital access has improved among Philadelphia residents, but 16% of households still lack high-speed home internet connections and 25% still lack I can’t use my home computer or large screen device. 37% of her low-income people don’t have a computer or a tablet. A key strategy of the Citys Digital Equity Plan is to expand computer recycling and refurbishment systems to make low-cost, free computers available to residents in need.

Juliet Fink Yates, Digital Inclusion Manager for the City of Philadelphia, said access to large-screen devices (Internet-connected laptops, desktops, or tablets) reduces homework gaps and increases participation in the workforce. indicates that Keeping devices out of landfills, providing them to those who need them, and building an ecosystem that provides a much-needed technical support system to extend the lifecycle of devices is all fillers. It benefits the citizens of Delphia.

This deal with PCs for People is made possible thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Independence Public Media Foundation (IPMF) to the DLA and previous DLA funding from the city’s general funds and partners Comcast, Verizon and AT&T. became.

IPMF Program Associate Karla Jimenez-Magdaleno is thrilled to learn that the DLA is moving funds to PCs to do just that. It’s exciting to see how the DLA provides tangible assistance to the citizens of Philadelphia through a thoughtful process that ensures that funds reach as many people as possible. ”

In today’s digital world, it’s imperative that everyone has access to these resources, regardless of background or economic situation, said Joseph Benson, vice president of business development for PCs for Peoples at Peoples. We believe that access to computers, the internet and digital skills is not only a matter of convenience, but also a matter of equity and social justice. That’s why we’re incredibly proud to join the digital inclusion community in Philadelphia and work with the organizations already here to ensure everyone has equitable access to the technology they need to succeed.

PCs for People will host storefronts for targeted customers, office space for staff, and capture, data destruction, and refurbishment centers for the organization’s zero landfill certified electronic recycling services. Companies interested in helping in this effort should visit www.pcsforpeople.org/philadelphia to learn more about our free and secure data destruction and electronic recycling services. Computers are collected, wiped, refurbished or recycled to support local communities. Donors are provided with detailed reports showing the impact of their donations.

About the Digital Literacy Alliance (DLA): The DLA is a coalition of digital inclusion partners working to bridge the digital divide in Philadelphia. The DLA develops strategies, manages seed funds, raises funds, and oversees funded programs. Since its inception in 2017, the Alliance has facilitated his seven grant cycles and awarded more than $1 million of his to digital inclusion programs. Projects include a 2020 Digital Navigation Program and a 2021 cycle focused on digital skills for immigrants and residents with limited English proficiency. The Digital Literacy Alliance Fund is part of the Philadelphia City Fund.

About PCs for People: PCs for People is a national non-profit social organization working to provide low-cost, high-quality computers and the Internet to low-income individuals, families, and non-profit households. It’s a company. PCs for People provides valuable services to businesses, families and the planet by keeping computers out of landfills, repurposing them and promoting digital inclusion. PCs for People primarily meet certain low-income guidelines (200% of the Federal Poverty Level or 60% of the regional median income and/or SNAP, Medicaid, or Federal Public Housing Assistance).

