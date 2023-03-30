SAP Labs India and MSRIT join forces for innovation and research





SAP Labs India, a subsidiary of German software company SAP, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday with the Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT), a private engineering institute in Bangalore, to work on various innovation and research projects.

The two entities have been collaborating on several projects since February 2023. One of the programs launched called Young Upstarts gives students access to the tools they need to launch their own startups. Through this program, SAP will provide interested students with face-to-face sessions at her MSRIT campus to develop entrepreneurship, create the ideal business pitch, and other skills needed to build a successful startup. Support significant business value.

Students selected for the Young Upstarts program also have the opportunity to work with experienced professionals to develop a wide range of technical skills. Additionally, as part of the Student Partner Program, SAP Labs India partnered with his MSRIT to include two of her Student Partners (or Campus Ambassadors) in the development programme.

“Academia-industry collaboration is essential to advance R&D, foster innovation and deliver economic benefits. The partnership between SAP Labs India and MSRIT will deepen industry-academia collaboration and explore synergies regarding emerging and emerging technologies. This is another step in furthering our commitment to

In an interview published in November 2022, Gangadharan told Mint that India is one of SAP’s five hubs that handles the bulk of its product portfolio, and India from a core R&D perspective. It is the largest hub with over 14,000 employees, of which over 12,000 are focused on R&D. She also said the company is “seeking an innovation center closer to the universities we’re involved with. We go where the talent is.”

As part of the collaboration, an all-India hackathon will be held at the MSRIT campus, open to students from across Indian universities, according to the press release. SAP’s business team provides a foundational problem statement for young minds to build technology-based solutions with the help of mentors.

The joint effort between MSRIT and SAP Labs India will help students unlock their potential and enable them to learn, explore and grow under the guidance of industry experts, said a principal at Ramaiah University of Technology. NVR Naidu said in a statement.

Another ongoing project is a special interest group called the Academia Alumni Network (AAN) as part of a Research Participation and Collaboration Hub for which MSRIT is one of the first institutions. Further, SAP Labs India also said it has proceeded to branding operations at his MSRIT at a co-designated location on campus.

