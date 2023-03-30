



Summary of Senator Todd Young and Assistant Secretary Castillo in Indianapolis, Indiana

This week, EDA is on the road to discussing our programs, including two of our latest initiatives to create jobs and grow local economies. Across America, convening government officials and subject matter experts in economic and workforce development, community engagement, place-based programming, innovation, and other sectors to enhance program reach and maximize impact We share insights and suggestions to ensure you achieve .

Through the Regional Technology and Innovation Hub Program, known as Tech Hubs, EDA promotes geographic diversity of innovation, strengthens national and economic security, and creates quality jobs in underserved and vulnerable communities. You can establish a cutting-edge strategic regional technology hub to create. The Recompete Pilot Program will provide subsidies to needy communities to connect workers to better jobs, reduce unemployment among the prime working age group (ages 25-54), and support long-term inclusive economic development. is intended for Along the way, Assistant Secretary Castillo guided us to our first destination, Indianapolis, Indiana. U.S. Senator Todd Young is thrilled to be joining his 16 Tech His Innovations District to discuss technology and innovation with leaders in education, industry and technology across Indiana. Assistant Secretary Castillo met with community leaders in Louisville, Kentucky to discuss technology and innovation. The Kentucky Ana Regional Planning and Development Authority has reached out to the leaders of many of Kentucky’s top academic and development agencies on technology and innovation, including Shelby County Judge and Executive His Dan Ison and Bullitt County Judge and Executive Jerry Summers. It was held by invitation. US Congressman Derek Kilmer (WA-6) and Deputy Assistant Secretary Dennis Alvord led the debate on job creation and workforce development in Tacoma, Washington. The week continued with Deputy Assistant Secretary Alvord and team members of his EDA heading to Tacoma, Washington to discuss. Job creation and workforce development through the Recompete pilot program. Congressman Derek Kilmer (WA-6) helped guide the conversation. The conversation also included partners from nearby local governments, development organizations and tribal countries, including Chairman Ron Allen (Jamestown Scrum Tribe). Chairman Francis Charles (Lower Elwha Kllallam Tribe); Chairman Charles Guy Miller (Skocomish). Following this visit, Deputy Assistant Secretary Alvord traveled to Kansas City and the Central American Regional Council to visit economic development stakeholders and highlight technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. He has a diverse set of stakeholders, including a mix of rural and urban community leaders and regional and statewide economic development leaders who share their views on creating inclusive and impactful local technology growth. and a group of subject matter experts. During its tour over the next few weeks, EDA will continue to engage with the community on new programs as well as ongoing programs related to innovation and technology, job creation, and workforce development.

