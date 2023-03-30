Meta, Google, Amazon step up employee reviews





The tug-of-war between employers and employees continues, with both sides openly fighting over workplace disputes such as return-to-office orders and quiet retirements.

Performance appraisals are the newest frontier in the employer-employee battle. Large companies such as Google and Salesforce set high standards for employee performance reviews, intended to weed out underperforming employees and limit rising labor costs. Other companies like Goldman Sachs have reinstated performance reviews after a brief pandemic-induced hiatus.

Melissa Swift, Mercer’s U.S. Transformation Leader, says what she’s heard from clients is that the bar needs to be raised because performance management processes aren’t really getting everyone to do something. It is not enough for employees to simply write down their job descriptions as goals. It’s not ambitious because it doesn’t really drive greater growth, profitability, etc.it just [saying]I’m doing these activities and it’s my job and the organization is like, ‘Wait a minute.

But that doesn’t mean organizations should set unrealistically high standards for cutting workers. Employers should connect organizational development goals with personal goals. McKinsey blog post by Michael Birshan, Roel Hoyer, Alex Katen-Narvell, and Dana Maor. Organizations should be transparent about their business priorities and allow employees to translate them into individual goals.

Visibility into the company’s evolving direction helps employees find opportunities for growth and advancement for themselves, writes the authors. Our research shows that lack of growth opportunities is one of the main reasons for the high rate of voluntary turnover.

Employers should also keep the message in mind when announcing changes to performance reviews. Burnout is still rampant in the workforce, with employees embracing, as Swift puts it, messages supporting the need to work harder and leaner and “losers go back to work and perform better.” Employers are less likely to react positively to a message that says,

Swift notes that employees are also reluctant to set more ambitious goals for fear of punishment if they don’t meet them.

All these performance discussions [asking], should people be rewarded differently? The reality, she says, is that all risk-averse behavior that fosters ineffective performance management stems from an explicit failure to reward risk-taking.

So how are leading companies updating their performance management to reflect new business needs and economic conditions? focus on meaningful contributions. Below are some companies that are adopting new approaches to performance measurement.

Amazon

Amazon’s performance review process is notoriously opaque, even to employees. However, recently leaked documents reveal how managers evaluate their companies’ employees.

Managers evaluate employees based on the company’s leadership principles, performance and future potential, according to insiders. Employees are ranked based on several factors, including performance and role expectations for the year, feedback and self-evaluations from peers, and notes from check-ins between managers and employees. Employees with low scores receive coaching programs called Focus and Pivot.

Amazon seeks to eliminate about 6% of its worst-performing office workers each year. He also expects more than a third of his employees implementing performance improvement plans to fail, but said such plans are not meant to punish employees.

goldman sachs

For years, Goldman Sachs has used performance reviews to weed out the bottom 5% to 10% of its workforce each year. After a hiatus during the pandemic, CEO David Solomon hinted in July that the process would be revived by the end of his 2022. The investment banking giant laid off 500 of his employees in September 2022, and in January 2023 he laid off more than 3,000.

Google

In May 2022, Google announced a new performance review system called Googler Reviews and Development (GRAD). The change came after employees criticized the previous review system for being time consuming. In the new version, performance reviews are reduced to he once a year instead of twice, managers meet with employees at a series of feedback his check-ins throughout the year, and promotions occur twice a year. Annual performance reviews rank employees from inadequate to outstanding or transformative impact.

Under this scheme, 6% of full-time employees are expected to fall into the sub-category at risk of remedial action. Up from 2%. Employees falling into either of the top two categories could drop from 27% to 22%.

meta

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s year-round efficiency impacts every aspect of his company, including performance reviews. In July, the tech giant instructed managers to identify underperformers and report them to human resources. Rounding up to early 2023: The company gave thousands of employees subpar ratings in recent performance reviews and lowered their bonus metrics. But employees told The Wall Street Journal that harsh reviews are nothing new for Meta, which was known for its stringent performance reviews before the pandemic. Just weeks after its latest review process, the company announced plans to cut another 10,000 roles over the next few months.

Salesforce

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff expressed disappointment with the company’s performance in January, telling employees it “doesn’t have the same level of performance and productivity it had in 2020 before the pandemic.

Salesforce laid off an undisclosed number of employees in November, which allegedly primarily affected sales reps. Salesforce reportedly assigned top salespeople unrealistic goals, including signing hard-to-win customers.

In February, an insider reported that the company introduced new performance metrics for engineers, forcing sales reps to choose between a 30-day performance improvement plan or an immediate exit package. also introduced code check-ins for engineers to review changes developers make to the code base (similar to Elon Musks’ code review on Twitter in November). Salesforce cut his 10% of its workforce while announcing tougher rules.

Shopify

Shopify HR head Tia Silas announced plans to overhaul the company’s performance review process in October 2022. People leads were first asked to participate in an exercise to assess the team’s current performance and another introspection exercise designed to solicit the employee’s thoughts on growth and development. The company also said it would standardize the language around work by clarifying the type of work each employee does. contains more explicit information about

