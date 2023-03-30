Google reorganization on Assistant follows Bard launch, notes say





Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage at the annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif., May 8, 2018.

Stephen Lam | Reuters

Google is reorganizing the reporting structure of its virtual assistant unit, called Assistant, to focus on Bard, the company’s new artificial intelligence chat technology.

In a memo to employees on Wednesday titled “Changes to the Assistant and Bard Teams,” Sissie Hsiao, vice president and head of the Google Assistant business unit, said the unit was making bards extremely difficult. announced a change in organization indicating a preference for

Jianchang JC Mao, who reported to Xiao, plans to leave the company for personal reasons, according to a memo seen by CNBC. Mao served as vice president of engineering for his Google Assistant, and “now he helped shape the Google Assistant,” Hsiao wrote.

Mao will be replaced by Peeyush Ranjan, a 16-year Google veteran. Peeyush Ranjan most recently held the title of vice president of Google’s commerce division, overseeing payments.

As the Bard’s team continues to do this work, we want to continue to support them and make sure that they follow through on the opportunities ahead. I have left

Google Assistant is an AI-powered virtual assistant software application and language processing software similar to Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa. Assistants are often in the form of voice recognition and are used in mobile and home devices, including Pixel smartphones and Nest smart speakers and devices. It is also used in smart watches, smart displays, TVs, and vehicles via the Android Auto platform.

The new leadership change suggests the assistant organization may be planning to integrate Bard technology into similar products in the future.

Last week, Google unveiled ChatGPT rival Bard, calling it an experiment, which began testing in the US and UK after CNBC reported product testing in January. CNBC previously reported that the company pulled members of his team from various areas of the company to focus on Bard as part of its “Code Red” effort.

As part of Wednesday’s changes, Amar Subramanya, Google Assistant’s vice president of engineering, will lead engineering for the Bard team, the email said. Trevor Strohman, who previously led engineering work for Bard, will continue to report to Hsiao as his Area Tech Lead for Bard.

However, there are still big questions about how this technology can be used to generate revenue.

Management has alluded to using it as a search product, but Bard leaders recently made the case for its use to employees, despite the company’s rush to accommodate Microsoft’s Bing Chat-GPT integration. I tried to belittle the staff.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Watch: AI Arms Race

