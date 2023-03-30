Google Pixel products coming in 2023: Pixel 8, Pixel Fold and more





Google typically launches new Pixel products throughout the year, but 2023 could be a particularly pivotal time for the company’s device line. Google is rumored to release its first foldable phone. This would directly compete with Samsung’s proven line of Galaxy Z Fold devices.

Google also launched ChatGPT competitor Bard in March. At his I/O conference in May, it wouldn’t be surprising to see new developments in Bard, or hear about Google’s other AI ambitions.

Both potential announcements further suggest that the tech giant has in mind what’s next for smartphones and the apps that run on these devices in 2023. It could one day become the successor to today’s foldables. Microsoft offers its own improved version of Bing that uses AI to provide more direct and conversational answers, bolstering competition in the search space Google has dominated for years. I’m here.

Based on rumors, reports, and the company’s typical product launch schedule, here’s what to expect from Google this year.We’ll be updating this story regularly as more leaks and reports surface. .

Pixel 7A

Google’s Pixel 6A from last year.

Lisa Edissico/CNET

If history repeats itself, Google plans to release a cheaper version of the Pixel 7 known as the Pixel 7A in the spring or summer. Google announced the Pixel 6A at last year’s Google I/O and launched it in July. That means that if Google decides to announce the Pixel 7A at its annual developer conference again this year, we may have a few more weeks to learn about the Pixel 7A.

We won’t know anything for sure until Google announces the Pixel 7A, but some leaks and reports have given us clues as to what it might contain. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who claims to have found details that may refer to the 7A, suggests that the Pixel 7A could feature a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and wireless charging. increase.

It may not sound all that exciting, but it’s worth noting that these two features are missing from the 6A. By introducing them to the Pixel 7A, Google is further bridging the gap between premium and budget-friendly phones.

Another alleged leak from Vietnamese website Zing News suggests that the Pixel 7A will have a 6.1-inch screen, just like the 6A, with a design similar to the Pixel 7.

If the Pixel 7A follows in the Pixel 6A’s footsteps, we can expect it to feature the same Tensor G2 processor as the Pixel 7, but the camera is a step back.

pixel fold

Samsung is currently the leader when it comes to foldable phones like the Z Fold 4, but Google could compete.

James Martin/CNET

Apart from Apple, Google is one of the only major cell phone makers that hasn’t released a foldable phone or discussed plans to do so. But that could change in the near future. According to reports from 9to5Google and WinFuture, Google’s first foldable Pixel device could come as early as June.

According to reports and leaks from 9to5Google and YouTube personality Dave2D, the phone will eschew the tall, thin design of the Samsung Z Fold series in favor of a shorter, similar-looking Oppo Find N or Microsoft Surface Duo. The Android 13 beta code found by Wojciechowski also suggests that the Pixel Fold will have cameras with main, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. .

Google is known for slashing the prices of rivals such as Apple and Samsung on its regular Pixel smartphones. We expect Google to take a similar approach when it releases a foldable phone. According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung currently dominates foldable phones, which will account for 62% of the market in the first half of 2022, so it will be interesting to see if Google can give Samsung a worthy competition.

Sales of foldable smartphones are growing, but they still make up only a fraction of the total smartphone market. Global shipments are expected to reach 22.7 million units in 2023, up 52% ​​year-over-year, according to Counterpoint. But given that he estimated 304 million smartphones were shipped in the fourth quarter of 2022, based on Counterpoint’s findings, his figure of 22.7 million in one year is It seems like a drop in the ocean.

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro James Martin/CNET

Google typically releases new flagship Pixel phones in the fall. The company expects him to follow the same pattern in 2023. We won’t know what Google has in store for his Pixel 8 and 8 Pro until they unveil those devices.

However, Google’s updates have been very camera-centric in recent years, with the Pixel 7 lineup getting better zoom and the Pixel 7 Pro receiving a new macro photography mode. and 6 Pro added new features such as Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, and Real Tone. With that in mind, I wouldn’t be surprised if Google pushes the camera even further with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, though we still don’t know exactly what that will look like. It may also include Tensor processors.

There have been few leaks so far, but there are some reports claiming to provide details about Google’s upcoming Pixel pair. WinFuture reports that the new phone will run Android 14. Android 14 is expected to be the next major version of Android and will come with 12GB of RAM. Famous gadget leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer has also partnered with his blog his MySmartPrice and SmartPrix to publish alleged renderings of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Android 14Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Android 14 is currently available in preview mode for developers. The final version for consumers is expected in the fall. Google releases new features for Android and his Pixel-specific features throughout the year, but each year’s version of his upgrades typically feature significant improvements across the platform.

For example, Android 13 introduced more color options for Google’s Material You interface and end-to-end encryption for RCS group chats in messages. Further enhanced privacy protection. the entire library.

From what we know about Android 14 so far, it looks like Google continues to build on these themes by making improvements related to power efficiency, privacy, and accessibility. More details will be revealed at Google’s I/O developer conference in May.

Pixel tablet screenshot/CNET

Google is taking a new approach to tablets with the upcoming Pixel Tablet. It has a speaker charging dock that turns into a Nest Hub when docked.

The company hasn’t revealed much about its upcoming tablet, but it did provide some details at its last Pixel event in October. We also found that it works with the Tensor G2 processor found in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Google said it plans to launch a tablet in 2023, but didn’t provide details. Expect to hear more at Google I/O or in the fall, when the company typically holds a Pixel product launch event.

Increase in AI in Google Search and more

Joining the bard waiting list is just a few taps/clicks away.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Following the success of ChatGPT, generative AI will be everywhere in 2023, including Google’s products. The company has already introduced an AI-powered search chatbot, Bard, and announced new AI capabilities for Gmail and Google Docs to generate drafts and rewrite emails.

But we expect AI to be the dominant trend at this year’s Google I/O conference, especially as it tries to keep pace with Microsoft and other rivals. According to The New York Times, Google reportedly issued Code Red in December after his ChatGPT debuted, so why would Google use the conference as an opportunity to claim authority over AI? No surprise.

AI was a big topic at previous Google I/Os. For example, last year Google announced improvements to automation such as auto-translating and transcribing videos, and updating Search to better handle questions that combine text and images. With Microsoft’s Bing gaining traction thanks to its inclusion of AI, Google will likely put AI and search at the heart of his I/O presentation.

Pixel Watch 2 James Martin/CNET

Google hasn’t discussed plans for future Pixel watches. There are also not many leaks or rumors about the next feature of Google’s smartwatch. But Google’s Pixel phones, like the Pixel Watch’s biggest competitors like the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch, follow an annual cadence, so it’s no surprise the Pixel Watch will follow suit.

Based on Google’s current direction for the Pixel Watch, we can probably expect to see the same rounded design in its sequel, as well as the latest version of Wear OS, which will be unveiled in more detail at Google I/O. there is. We also expect better battery life and some additional health and fitness tracking features, such as automatic workout detection.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/google-pixel-products-were-expecting-in-2023-pixel-8-pixel-fold-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related