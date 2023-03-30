Diverse views on this author, and more





Google is improving the way it helps searchers evaluate information and discover different perspectives.

As the Internet grows and evolves, finding accurate and reliable information can be difficult.

To meet this challenge, Google is taking the lead in providing users with new tools.

Google announced the following updates are rolling out to search results:

Introducing About This Author Expanding About This Result Easier Access to About This Result Adding Diverse Perspectives to Top Stories Information Gaps Recommendations

The announcement comes ahead of International Fact-Checking Day on April 2 and highlights the importance of information literacy and authoritative sources of information.

About this author Provides author background

Google has expanded the ‘About this result’ feature with a new element called ‘About this author’.

By tapping the three dots in the search snippet, you can access more information about the background and experience of the creators of the content that appears in Google Search.

Google’s announcement does not specify where it gets its author information. I have reached out to Google representatives for clarification. We will update this article with more information.

This feature will be available in English search results worldwide.

About this result function Globalization

Google’s “About this result” feature will soon be available in all languages ​​accessible to the search engine.

Users can tap the three dots next to a search snippet to learn more about the source of the information and how our systems determined its usefulness.

This context helps users decide which websites to visit and which results to trust.

New Perspectives Feature Offers Diverse Views

Google is introducing a new feature called “Perspectives”. This feature appears below Top Stories and provides insights from a range of journalists, experts, and relevant voices on search topics.

This feature aims to provide a variety of unique perspectives on news topics, complementing the authoritative reports already in Top Stories.

This carousel is launching soon in English for US desktop and mobile devices.

About this page Easier to access

Google makes it easy to access information on “About this page”.

Users can now enter a URL into Google Search, and “about this page” information will appear at the top of the search results.

This feature is now globally available in English.

Content advisory to address information gaps

Google Search automatically displays content recommendations when a topic is evolving rapidly or when our system doesn’t have enough confidence in the quality of available search results.

In the coming months, we plan to expand these advisories to new languages ​​(German, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, etc.).

In summary

Google’s commitment to giving people the tools to judge and understand search results is important in the digital age.

Improving and making features such as About This Result, Perspectives, and About This Author more widespread will help users make smarter choices about what they read online.

Source: Google

Featured image: screenshot from blog.google.com, March 2023.

