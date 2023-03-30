Google’s failure to store chats in Epic case deserves sanctions, judge says





A Google sign is pictured during a presentation of a detailed investment plan for Germany outside Google’s offices in Berlin, Germany, on August 31, 2021.

A federal judge in California ruled on Tuesday that Google should be sanctioned for failing to store employee chat messages related to an antitrust lawsuit filed by Epic Games.

The company “sacrificed its retention obligations to adopt a ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ policy for retaining messages,” the judge said in the file.

Judges have yet to decide what sanctions Google should face. It may have been lost in chat communication. ”

Google faces similar allegations for destroying potential DOJ evidence in an antitrust lawsuit against the company. I said I disagree.

The latest filing included a series of messages between Google executives discussing whether chat histories should be kept for issues that may be relevant to litigation.

Epic alleged that Google failed to retain employee-to-employee chat messages it should have retained during the legal hold. Google allegedly let employees decide when to turn chat history on or off when discussing matters related to legal proceedings. Epic said Google should have kept these messages by default. The exhibit Epic presented seemed to show that Google employees saw chat as an informal way of communicating.

Judge James Donato clarified that “no ruling will be made on the basis of lost chat communications,” but that determining appropriate non-monetary sanctions would require more He said many procedures were necessary.

Donato has ordered Google to bear reasonable attorneys’ fees related to the Evidence Matter Claim.

A Google spokesperson said, “Over the years, our team has worked diligently to respond to Epic and state AG discovery requests, generating over three million documents, including thousands of chats. I was there,” he said.

Epic has not issued a statement regarding this story.

The judge’s conclusion is part of a multi-district lawsuit involving multiple plaintiffs alleging Google’s anti-competitive conduct with respect to its mobile app store. Plaintiffs also include the Attorneys General of 38 States and Washington, DC, Match Group, and the Consumer Class.

Watch: Colorado Attorney General Joins Google Lawsuit

