7 Google Play Store Secrets for Smarter Android App Management





When you think of Android’s hidden tricks and lesser-known features, the Google Play Store is probably not the first place that comes to mind.

And why is that? The Play Store looks like a simple utility that you go to when you have something you want to download or an update for an app you’re specifically looking for.

But like many areas of Android, the Google Play Store is full of secrets that make your phone work faster, smarter, and more effectively. Some of them are time-saving shortcuts, while others are hidden bits for advanced insight or control over an arsenal of Android apps.

However, these are all things that make you wonder how you’ve been sorely oblivious before, and they make the Android experience meaningfully easier in small but significant ways.

Ready to see what you missed?

[Psst: Love shortcuts? My Android Shortcut Supercourse will teach you tons of time-saving tricks for every imaginable area of your phone. Sign up now for free!]

Google Play Store Secret #1: Speedy App Install Shortcuts

A lot of the time, most of us just go to the Play Store to search for new apps, or just come across something interesting in one of the storefront suggestions, right?

Well, this is a handy little step saver that many Android-loving animals don’t know about.

From anywhere in the Play Store main screen, category screen, or search results list, simply long-press your finger on an app’s name or icon to instantly install it on the fly without opening that information first. Look for the page and find the standard “Install” button.

look?

JR

And now that you know, you’ll never go unnoticed again.

Google Play Store Secret #2: Fast Bypass Apps

Speaking of app-related shortcuts, next time you want to visit the Play Store page to check for updates to apps already on your phone, or to see some related information, just press and hold the app icon. increase. On the home screen or app drawer,[アプリ情報]Tap.

Depending on the type of phone you have, the screen that appears will either give you the option to open the Play Store page immediately, or[詳細設定]to tap[アプリの詳細]Options should be displayed.

But in either case, it’s a metaphorical hop, skip, and shake to get you there, no searching or digging required.

Google Play Store Secret #3: Bulk Uninstall Buddy

It’s always good to clean your house from time to time and remove apps you’re not actively using. Until I learned the next Google Play Store trick.

Open the Play Store on your phone, tap your profile picture in the top right corner, tap[アプリとデバイスの管理]Choose. (Or an extra bonus trick: long press the Play Store icon in your app drawer or home screen until it pops up there[マイ アプリ]Choosing a shortcut allows you to skip some steps and skip directly to the same destination. )

Then at the top[管理]Tap the tab to see a list of all apps currently installed on your phone, then tap the outlined box next to the app you want to uninstall. Continue until all the apps you want to remove are selected, then look for the discreet little trash can icon in the upper-right corner of the screen.

JR

can you see it? Tap that bad boy, tap it to the good one, and all the last selected apps will be sent at the same time.

Good to know!?

Google Play Store Secret #4: Add App Insights

If you need help determining which specific apps are good to remove, or are interested in app usage habits, this next Google Play Store secret is for you.

Same in Play Store[アプリとデバイスの管理]on the screen, at the top of the screen[最近更新]Tap the line that says

And hey, how is it? That unexpected tap target brings up a hidden menu that allows you to sort apps by size, which is a key metric if local storage space is a concern along with how often you actually open an app.

JR

[最も使用されていない]Tap the option to sort by the date the apps were last accessed. This is a sensible starting point for considering which apps may be removed, but some system-level tools and apps that run in the background without being explicitly opened may cause their Note that it may appear higher in the list. Actually still depends on them.

Google Play Store Secret #5: Hidden App History

Keep that in mind while you’re in that area of ​​the Android Play Store. In the same section lurks a very handy way to find the complete list of all the apps you’ve ever installed that aren’t there yet. your current device.

This is a great way to rediscover what you installed weeks or even years ago and bring it back to your current device without brain-draining digs.

Here’s a tip. On the same “Manage apps and devices” screen you were just staring at, on the very same “Manage” tab, tap the box at the top that says “Installed”.

As such, there are hidden options to shift your perspective and focus on past apps that don’t exist now.

JR

From there, tap any app in the list to open its info screen and install it, or take the clue from the previous tip and check the boxes next to all the apps you want to get back. You can.

Google Play Store Secret #6: A Simple Share Shortcut

Whether it’s sending content from one device you own to another, or passing a special title from your phone to a colleague, cousin, or other kind of companion, app sharing can be tricky.

Well, get this: I just recently came across a great system for easily sharing apps between any two Android devices. It’s built into the Play Store, but it may be invisible and unnoticed. Unless you subscribed to my Android Intelligence newsletter and learned about it with me a few weeks ago, you probably wouldn’t have noticed.

So let’s fix that. In the Play Store on your Android phone, tap your profile picture, tap[アプリとデバイスの管理]Choose. Now look for the harmless little app sharing section at the bottom of the next screen that appears.

in it[送信]A tap of the button will once again bring up the full list of all installed apps on your phone. Tap the box next to the app you want to share, then tap the triangular Play Store icon that appears in the upper-right corner of the screen.

JR

The Play Store explains exactly what the receiving device should do to share and make the app of your choice available. Once both sides have performed and approved the transfer, the app will appear on the other phone and be ready to use.

Google Play Store Secret 7: Embarrassing App Eraser

Finally, there’s another lesser-known Play Store option. Worth hiding for later reference.

If you come across an app in your history that you don’t want to remember for whatever reason (don’t worry, I won’t ask!), go to the Play Store[アプリとデバイスの管理]Return to area.on your favorite Android device[管理]Tap the tab, then at the top of the screen[インストール済み]Tap the box that says

Tap the box next to the app you want to delete, and when you’ve made your selection, tap the trash can icon with an “x” inside.

JR

This will permanently remove the selected app from your Play Store history and no longer associate it with your account. It’s as if your past interactions never happened at all.

Oh how I wish the rest of my life was this simple.

Don’t just stop at the Play Store. Get advanced shortcut knowledge for all things Android with my free Android Shortcut Supercourse. Learn a lot of time-saving tricks on your phone!

Copyright © 2023 IDG Communications, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerworld.com/article/3691777/google-play-store-android-apps.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related