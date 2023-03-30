Google Pixel 7a release date, price, features and specs rumors





Rumors about the Google Pixel 7a are circulating online, depicting an attractive mid-ranger photo that is a major upgrade to the popular Pixel 6a.

The rumored upgrade includes an upgraded Tensor processor, as well as a display boost to 90Hz, fixing one of the biggest complaints about its predecessor. Plus, with real-world images popping up online, you might see them much sooner than you think.

From release date rumors to price speculation and of course the latest leaks, here’s everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 7a right now.

When will the Google Pixel 7a be available?

While some smartphone makers (I was looking at Apple) tend to stick to the same annual release schedule, the same cannot be said for Google and its Pixel a range.

The Pixel 6a was announced in May 2022 and was eventually released in August, while the Pixel 5a and Pixel 4a were both released in July of their respective years, while the Pixel 4a was originally released in 2020. It is said to have been due to be announced in May 2019, but Covid has put an end to that idea.

With that in mind, we can expect the Pixel 7a to be announced at Google I/O 2023 in May 2023, similar to the Pixel 6a of the 2022s, with a release likely sometime in the summer of July or August. there is.

Whenever the phone is set to go public publicly, you know something is coming from Google via the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) listing. This usually happens within a few months of the expected announcement. Admittedly, the listing doesn’t specifically mention the 7a, but the attached serial number can be found somewhere online. Similar to the leaked numbers published.

How much does the Google Pixel 6a Google Pixel 7a cost?

The Pixel 7a has yet to be officially announced by Google, so it should come as no surprise that the mid-ranger’s official pricing hasn’t been announced yet and there aren’t many rumors.

Still, you can look back at previous releases to get a good idea of ​​what to expect. This is very good news for Pixel fans, as with the mainline Pixel 7 series priced the same as the Pixel 6, Google tends to stick to that price range.

With that in mind, we expect the Google Pixel 7a to be about the same as the Pixel 6a at $399/$449, though the price could rise slightly in certain regions to reflect the wider market.

Latest Google Pixel 7a rumored design

Like most other smartphones in the Google collection, the Pixel 7a has been the subject of some big leaks over the past few months, giving us basically everything you need to know about the design. .

It started with the emergence of rendering via trusty leakers @OnLeaks and @SmartPrix, and introduced something a lot like the Pixel 7: a lot like the Pixel 6a. The render doesn’t just contain images, Leaker offers dimensions of 152.4 x 72.9 x 9 mm, rising to 10.1 mm with an exaggerated camera bump.

Image: OnLeaks x SmartPrix

Since that initial reveal, several hands-on videos have surfaced online, purportedly showcasing the phone in all its glory. It popped up on Twitter with the specs, but we’ll have more to say about them soon.

Pixel 7A

6.1″ FHD+ 90Hz OLEDTensor G2, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.164MP Sony IMX787 + 12MP UW5W Wireless Charging Android 13 pic.twitter.com/qGVzFQoKiZ

— Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) March 9, 2023

That’s usually worth taking with a pinch of salt, but the image looks eerily similar to the render shared by @OnLeaks a few months ago, so there could be some truth in the leaked image. I have.

Another rumor claims that the Pixel 7a will be available in a new Artic Blue colorway. It’s not the first blue Pixel, but the finish look is sporadic in the history of the Pixel series.

screen

As mentioned, @Gadgetsdata took to Twitter to share not only real-world images of the upcoming Midranger, but also some specs.

That includes basic display specs, with the upcoming Pixel 7a claiming to feature a 6.1-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution and, importantly, a 90Hz refresh rate. Given that the Google Pixel 6a’s 60Hz panel is one of its biggest weaknesses compared to the competition, this seems like a welcome upgrade.

Otherwise, it all seems like a pretty good deal considering it’s the same size and resolution as the previous Pixel 6a.

processor and specs

The same leaker also shared some insight into possible processors, and suspiciously, it looks like Google will be using the second-generation Tensor G2 chipset found in the mainline Google Pixel 7 series.

This is a smart move for Google to differentiate itself from most of its mid-range competitors. Especially when most companies are using distinct mid-range chipsets that can’t deliver a flagship experience at all. The fact that the Tensor G2 is the flagship chip will be a big selling point for the midrange.

It’s said to be paired with faster LPDDR5 RAM, though the exact amount has yet to be confirmed.The leaker also claims the phone uses slightly older UFS 3.1 storage instead of the newer 4.0. I claim that

Fans of wireless charging will also be pleased with the wireless charging support, although at just 5W it’s not particularly rapid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trustedreviews.com/news/google-pixel-7a-4312860 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related