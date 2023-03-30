Google could pay Irish staff $320,000 severance pay: report





Google may offer a severance package worth $320,000 to some laid-off workers in Ireland. According to the Sunday Times, the employee said he was offered six weeks of severance pay per year. The tech giant is laying off his 240 employees across sales, technology and support services in Ireland. Loading Something is loading.

Britain’s Sunday Times reported this week that as part of the company’s 12,000 global cuts, Google staff in Ireland will be laid off and offered retirement packages worth more than $300,000 ($320,000). There is a possibility.

The tech giant announced plans to lay off more than 12,000 workers worldwide in January in a major cost-cutting effort.The company’s Irish office has about 240 employees, according to the Sunday Times. were affected, of which 85 worked in sales, 80 in technical and 75 in support services.

Dismissed employees are offered a severance package consisting of six weeks’ wages for each year they work for the company, according to the paper.

The Sunday Times did not give specific examples, but noted that if staff members who had worked for the company since the opening of its Ireland office in 2003 were laid off, they could need severance pay of more than $320,000. I’m here.

The staff, who are part of the redundant workforce, will take 90 days of paid leave, according to The Sunday Times.

Google did not immediately respond to an Insider’s request for comment.

CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a memo in January about the layoffs:

“Over the past two years we have seen a period of dramatic growth.To facilitate that growth, we have hired for economic realities that differ from those we are currently facing. .”

The memo states that U.S. employees will receive a minimum of 16 weeks of severance pay and two weeks of severance pay every year.

In February, some of the laid-off employees learned they would receive fewer shares as part of their severance packages because “the calculations were inaccurate,” two laid-off employees said to an insider. told Rosalie Chan of

Google admitted that it miscalculated how much inventory workers would receive in their severance payments, with one worker saying some workers would receive tens of thousands of dollars less than expected.

