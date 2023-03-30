Amazon and Google to allow UK radio stations to stream on smart speakers





Smart speaker makers, including Amazon and Google, must offer all licensed UK radio stations access to their platforms as part of the biggest government overhaul of broadcasting regulations in 20 years.

The requirement, included in the long-awaited media bill introduced by Parliament on Wednesday, will regulate online streaming platforms for the first time while updating rules for traditional broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

The bill, which would give regulator Ofcom oversight of content available from services such as Netflix and Disney, would level the playing field for UK-based broadcasters, the government said. .

The inclusion of a guarantee that all UK licensed radio stations should be available on smart speakers was welcomed by the industry. Matt Peyton, CEO of Radio Center, the industry body representing private radio stations, has announced a future-proof future that guarantees consumer choice and supports the public value that UK radio services provide. He said it would be prudent for the government to introduce the guard.

About a quarter of live radio viewers access content online. According to Radio Joint Audience Research, more than half of online audiences use smart speakers such as Amazon’s Alexa, and this trend is expected to accelerate. Commercial radio stations have expressed concern that without regulation, the makers of Smart He speakers could limit access to their platforms, undermining the advertising industry’s business model.

The two largest makers of smart speakers are Amazon, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Google, which declined to comment.

Technology has revolutionized the way people enjoy television and radio, says culture secretary Lucy Fraser. These new laws meet the same high standards expected of public service broadcasters, ensuring that services like iPlayer and ITVX are easy to find no matter how you watch TV, making global streaming easier. level the playing field with the giants of

The bill also gives state-owned Channel 4 the right to produce some of its own content rather than license it from other studios after the government scrapped plans to privatize the station. The bill also gives broadcasters new legal obligations to ensure their commercial sustainability.

Shadow Culture secretary Lucy Powell said the bill was long overdue, adding:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/389c6213-a748-46b7-b7ea-1b9ef96cfd36 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related