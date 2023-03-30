ADT now offers integration with Google devices in new DIY home security solution





Three years after Google invested $450 million in home security company ADT, the two companies finally offer an integrated product for customers looking for DIY smart security setups. Launched last month, ADT’s self-setup system now integrates with Google Nest devices, including video doorbells and indoor and outdoor cameras.

While ADT has been offering Google’s smart home devices as part of professionally installed packages since its initial investment, this is the first time the two companies have offered full software security integration for a DIY product. ADTs sensors and Googles cameras can now be directly controlled not only by the ADTs app, but also by the Google Home app or Google Nest Hub. Additionally, you can monitor and unmonitor systems using the Nest hub. ADT Self Setup can be monitored professionally with ADT SMART Monitoring for $24.99/month. This includes an option to enable video verification (which helps expedite response from emergency services).

ADT Self Setup conflicts with products from Ring and SimpliSafe. Hardware packages for these products start at $200 without the video doorbell. Professional monitoring costs $20 and $28 per month respectively (SimpliSafe includes video verification, Ring does not).

The ADT Self Setup with Google Home Starter Hardware Bundle costs $220 and includes a Google Nest Doorbell worth $180. Image: ADT

ADT self-setup includes door and window sensors, motion sensors, flood and temperature sensors, and a keychain remote to unlock the system. We also need an ADT smart hub with a keypad to act as the brain of the sensor. Customers can purchase systems bundled with Google Nest products, including the Google Nest Doorbell (battery operated, no wires), Google Nest Cam indoor and outdoor, and both Google Nest thermostats, from the ADT website. increase.

According to ADT’s video, the ADT sensor can be used to trigger smart home automations on Google Home, such as turning lights on or off when the motion sensor detects motion. You can also monitor and unmonitor systems from Google Nest Hub. It’s unclear if existing Nest gear can be integrated into the ADTs system. I contacted ADT for more information.

