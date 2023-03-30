How ChatGPT and Bard Worked as Executive Assistants





Today, artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistants such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard perform sensational stunts, such as winning coding contests, passing bar exams, and professing their love to tech columnists. Many of us know that we can succeed.

But I wondered: How useful are bots really as real-life assistants?

My first rodeo with a virtual assistant didn’t go well, so it’s worth asking. Older AI bots like Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa needed improvement for over a decade, but eventually stagnated and are now primarily used to set timers and play music.

ChatGPT and Bard, on the other hand, use so-called large-scale language models that recognize and generate text based on huge data sets collected from the web. They’re trained to create sentences on the fly, like humans, which could make them much more versatile as assistants.

To test that theory, I created a list of possible tasks for a human assistant. I recommended it to friends who are executive assistants and startup founders and have worked with professional helpers, and I read his executive assistant job postings on LinkedIn.

Below, we’ve summarized the four most common responsibilities of executive assistants.

We help executives prepare for meetings by conducting research and professional background checks on who they are meeting.

Summarize the meeting and jot down notes in an organized, easy-to-scan format.

Plan business trips and create detailed itineraries.

Manage the executive calendar, including booking meetings and rescheduling.

Finally, I turn to ChatGPT and Bard, and chatbots like I’m the CEO of Artificially Intelligent, an AI startup with a lazy name, and they’re my executive assistants. I asked them to help me with each of these tasks.

My experiments show how far Bard lags behind ChatGPT. But more importantly, the chatbots successfully performed most of the tasks, even if they were imperfect.

This raises the question of whether chatbots can eventually automate the role of human executive assistants and other white-collar jobs with administrative duties, such as front desk employees and accounting professionals. It was a disturbing thought with no clear answer.

Here’s what’s expanded with the AI ​​helper:

meeting preparation

First, I told ChatGPT and Bard that I will be meeting with potential investors next week. I randomly picked Scott Forstall. He is a prominent former Apple executive whose work history is published on his web. I then asked the bot to do a background check on him and put together the main points to convince me to invest in my startup.

ChatGPT did its job calmly. Forstall’s education and work history, his retirement from Apple in 2012, his move to Broadway productions, and more, we’ve compiled all the information from his Wikipedia page. Even more impressive, he gave me a useful strategy for getting him as an investor.

Find out how startups combine AI with other disciplines such as cognitive psychology, linguistics, and neuroscience to create innovative solutions, according to ChatGPT. This interdisciplinary approach might resonate with Scott, given his educational background at Symbolic Systems.

A new generation of chatbots

card 1/5

Brave New World. New chatbots powered by artificial intelligence have ignited a scramble to determine if this technology can upend the economy of the internet, turning today’s powerhouses into the past and giving the industry the next giant. Here are the bots you should know about.

Chat GPT. ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence language model from Labs OpenAI, has been making headlines since November for its ability to answer complex questions, compose poetry, generate code, plan vacations, and translate languages . The latest version of his GPT-4, introduced in mid-March, can also handle images (and pass the Unified Bar Examination).

Bing. Two months after ChatGPT debuted, OpenAI’s main investor and partner, Microsoft, launched a similar chatbot capable of having unlimited text conversations on almost any topic on the Bing internet search engine. Added to However, it was a bot with occasionally inaccurate, misleading, and bizarre responses that garnered a lot of attention after its release.

Ernie. Search giant Baidu announced in March that he was ChatGPT’s first major Chinese competitor. Arnie’s debut, which stands for Enhanced Representation Through Knowledge Integration, turned out to be unsuccessful after it was revealed that his demonstration of Promised Bot live was recorded.

ChatGPT also recommended addressing AI ethical concerns and how my startup is approaching responsible deployment.

By contrast, Bard doesn’t go into too much detail about Mr. Forstalls’ career, but doesn’t indicate how many years he’s been in his career. Its advice to convince him to become an investor was not specific, and his one topic, that he has a strong business plan and a clear vision for the company’s future, was particularly overwhelming. it was done.

I shared the pitch with Mr. Forstall via email. He called the bard’s reaction comically generic, but ChatGPT’s recommendations were surprisingly bespoke and persuasive, and he spoke at length about his ethical concerns about AI.

“Overall, ChatGPT provides a compelling road map on how to build a compelling, customized pitch deck that targets me specifically. What exactly is startup?

Google said Bard’s minimalist approach to gathering information about people was intentional. He said he was.

It was at the beginning of this long arc of technology, he said. Rather than get out there and risk a lot of trust breaches early on, we want to make sure it’s done right.

meeting summary

We then asked the chatbot to summarize a meeting addressing a hypothetical public relations crisis. In this crisis, my user of his AI startup technology believed that bots have sentience.

In this scenario, we talked about pretending to meet Karen, Chief Technology Officer, and Henry, Chief Communications Officer, and make a statement explaining that the AI ​​is unaware of its surroundings.

In response, ChatGPT prepared a detailed memo summarizing what was discussed with the people who attended the meeting and created an action plan. next morning.

Bard made a similar meeting note, but his plan of action was a bit odd. I was told that I, as the Chief Executive Officer, was in charge of preparing the statement. This is typically a job assigned to a communicator.

travel plan

When I told ChatGPT and Bard that I was traveling to Taipei, Taiwan for a business meeting next month, I asked them to come up with an itinerary that would help me manage jet lag before the meeting. We chose a hotel and asked them to recommend places to eat easily throughout the week. Finally, I mentioned that I would like to spend a weekend in Taipei before returning home.

Again, ChatGPT did a great job. Arrive in Taipei on Sunday, check into W Taipei, a hotel in the city center, and have a quick dinner on Yongkang Street, a bustling area of ​​town. Then I said I would take Monday to adjust for jet lag before a business meeting on Tuesday. My only downside is that Yongkang Street is about 3 miles from the hotel and there are quick food options nearby.

Bard recommended taking a nap on the first day to combat the jetlag and then jumping right into a business meeting on the second day, which was a bit brutal. He didn’t bother to suggest hotels.

The bard also could not recommend a particular place to eat. Have dinner at a local restaurant instead. Finally, I ignored my request for a weekend to explore the city. This was amazing. That’s because food and hotel recommendations are usually a quick Google search.

In a statement, Google said Bard is an early experiment where people can use a chatbot to come up with an idea, click Google It to do a web search, and explore further.

calendar

Neither Bard nor ChatGPT were able to perform the most important duties of executive assistants. Check your calendar and find a time in your schedule to go to the dentist.

This is because the bot does not have access to the user’s calendar. But they will be able to soon.

Ultimately, according to Krawczyk, the goal is to take the lessons learned from Bard about large language models and apply them across Google’s portfolio of services, including Google Calendar.

OpenAI, which declined to comment, recently announced that it has partnered with companies to provide plugins to integrate ChatGPT with third-party services such as Expedia, OpenTable and Instacart. Using a calendar app is the natural next step.

Human or chatbot?

All of these tests have led to the uncomfortable conclusion that this technology will have a broader impact on work, especially work that involves a lot of repetitive tasks that can be easily automated.

People are building assistants that are better than chatbots right now, and certainly much better than Bard AI, but they can already do a good enough job to handle a lot of administrative tasks. As chatbots become more widely used, executive assistant duties may shift from menial tasks to more strategic problem-solving, or be replaced entirely by humans.

With the pace at which these technologies evolve, we may soon be able to see how all of this works.

