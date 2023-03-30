After Effects digital slideshow [AEP] free download





VideoHive – A digital slideshow for After Effects [AEP] free download. Offline installer standalone setup of VideoHive – Digital Slideshow.

VideoHive – A digital slideshow for After Effects [AEP] summary

VideoHive – A digital slideshow for After Effects [AEP] It is an advanced and comprehensive video editing tool that provides a wide range of features for creating creative, high-tech slideshows. This mockup can be applied to any form of presentation in which you wish to show your imagination. It also features a unique modular structure that enables you to set the duration of your video. This amazing tool provides a modern and well-designed After Effects template to help you create aesthetically pleasing high-tech slideshow videos. It can make high quality recordings at Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 and 30fps. You can also download VideoHive – Glitch Digital Slides [AEP].

VideoHive – A digital slideshow for After Effects [AEP] It provides an easy-to-use interface that is properly organized, named, and controlled. It also includes 40 media placeholders and 10 text placeholders to include your favorite images and words to make your content engaging and inclusive. Also, it has a variety of color settings that would help you tweak various parameters like saturation, texture, sharpness, and others. It is designed to work with Adobe After Effects CC 2019. You can also download VideoHive – Memories Slideshow [AEP] 2023.

VideoHive Features – Digital Slide Show for After Effects [AEP]

Below are some noticeable features which you’ll experience after VideoHive – Digital Slide Show for After Effects [AEP] Free Download.

VideoHive – A digital slideshow for After Effects [AEP] Technical Setup Details Software Full Name: VideoHive – Digital Slideshow for After Effects [AEP]Setup File Name: VideoHive_Digital_Slideshow_for_After_Effects_44390187.rar Full Setup Size: 335 MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup Compatibility Architecture: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest Version Added On March 30, 2023 Developers: VideoHive

System Requirements for VideoHive – After Effects Digital Slideshow [AEP]

Before You Start VideoHive – Digital Slideshow for After Effects [AEP] Free download Make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Operating System: Window XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10 Memory (RAM): 2 GB of RAM required Hard Disk Space: 400 MB of free space required; Processor: Intel Dual Core processor or higher, VideoHive – Digital Slideshow for After Effects [AEP] free download

