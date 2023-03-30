Fixie wants to make it easier for companies to build on top of language models





Yet another startup hoping to capitalize on the generative AI craze has secured a spectacular tranche of VC funding.

A company called Fixie, founded by former heads of engineering at Apple and Google, aims to connect text generation models similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT to enterprise data, systems and workflows. Co-founder and CEO Matt Welsh describes it as the first enterprise-focused platform-as-a-service for building experiences using Large Language Models (LLM) doing.

“Fundamentally, Fixie is an infinitely extensible model that companies can integrate into their products and tools,” co-founder and CPO Zach Koch told TechCrunch in an email interview. “At the core of Fixie is an LLM-powered agent that anyone can build and run anywhere.”

It’s a bit questionable whether Fixie is the first of its kind, but otherwise it’s the pedigree of the founding team.

Prior to joining Fixie, Welsh was the engineering lead for Google’s Chrome team for nearly a decade. Koch was Shopify’s Director of Product and lead of the Chrome and Android teams. CTO Justin Uberti was one of the original architects of AOL Instant Messenger. Fixie’s chief AI officer, Hessam Bagherinezhad, was at Apple where he was the director of machine learning for products like the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Below is a 10,000 foot view of the Fixie platform. LLM-powered agents that interface with external systems. Fixie agents interact with databases, APIs (such as GitHub), productivity tools (such as Google Calendar), and public data sources (such as web search engines and social media) to generate and generate arbitrary things such as images and text. processed and different ways.

With Fixie, companies can, for example, build agents that take customer tickets as input, automatically look up customer purchases, issue refunds if necessary, and generate draft replies, thereby enabling companies to You can incorporate model functionality into your customer support workflows. ticket.

Fixie agents can be implemented in any programming language and hosted on any infrastructure. Also, each agent can use its own customized LLM. Fixie supports popular models such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 out-of-the-box, but customers can provide their own models or leverage other commercial or open models if desired. .

“Ultimately, we think LLM will replace much of the traditional software, because these models can act as a natural language-powered ‘problem-solving engine,’” says Welshsaid. “With Fixie, instead of writing a lot of cumbersome code to connect two systems together, we wrap each system in a natural language agent interface and allow those systems to communicate with each other in English. LLM itself acts as an incredibly powerful symbolic manipulator, requiring no programming to parse, manipulate, and synthesize data.Natural language is the common language by which different computing systems interact with each other. It can function as a language.”

Indeed, this is a compelling vision, and one that OpenAI recently embraced with the release of ChatGPT’s plugin. In this week’s article, media analyst Ben Thompson writes about how plugins make his ChatGPT more like an aggregator or platform than just a chat interface.

In fact, the ChatGPT plugin could pose an existential threat to Fixie. But Welsh argues that the Fixie platform, at least for now, offers far more customizability (and freedom) than the OpenAI idea.

“The new ChatGPT plugin provides a great way to connect OpenAIs LLM to external APIs. But our focus on Fixie is different,” he said. “Fixie is model and provider agnostic, allowing enterprises to leverage any kind of LLM and host agents on their own infrastructure. It also handles details like session management, storage, and configuration.”

Welsh sees another competitor in Zapier’s natural language actions feature, which allows developers to use natural language to move information between apps, products and services. But instead of having Fixie train its own LLM from scratch, he allows customers to fine-tune an agent’s existing LLM using their own data or historical data flowing through a particular agent. Having said that, we don’t think it’s directly competitive.

In fact, Welsh argues that Fixie goes a few steps beyond existing ones by addressing some of the major hurdles in adopting generative AI. That is, the high cost of training LLM and the risks associated with even the best models currently available. With Fixie, companies can fine-tune models rather than train them themselves, reducing cost outlays, he argues, constraining model actions to perform tasks more reliably and Be able to answer questions.

Welsh wasn’t so pompous as to promise that Fixie could completely fix (pardon the wordplay) LLM’s tendency to fabricate facts, a problematic phenomenon known as hallucinations. (Fixie also doesn’t solve other problems, such as bias and short memory.) He also acknowledged that alternative fine-tuning tools exist for the Fixie platform, such as his open-source LangChain and his Llama Index. rice field. But he emphasized that Fixie is designed for users with varying expertise, theoretically lowering the barrier of entry to adopting generative AI.

That said, Fixie has about 5,000 users in its early access program and says it works with a “broad range” of companies in use cases such as business automation, customer support, generative AI, and graphics. Backed by $17M investment ($12M in seed funding and $5M in pre-seed funding) from Redpoint Ventures, Madrona, Zetta Venture Partners, SignalFire and Bloomberg Beta, the upcoming public launch is coming soon. and Carney Jackson.

It’s no surprise that Fixie has found money easily and quickly within the last six months. According to his PitchBook report released this month, the VC steadily increased its position in generative AI from his $408 million in 2018 to $4.8 billion in 2021 and $4.5 billion in 2022. I’m here. Angel and seed deals are also growing with 107 deals and he’s $358.3 million. In 2018, the investment was just $41, $102.8 million.

If all goes well, Fixie plans to grow its eight-person team to 20 by the end of the year, Welsh said. Until then, he will focus primarily on customer acquisition.

“LLM offers fundamentally new capabilities for software systems of all kinds, but enterprises have yet to take full advantage of these advances,” says Welsh. “Everyone has seen the tremendous power of something like ChatGPT, and there is widespread recognition of the enormous impact this technology will have on the entire information technology industry. It’s a way to integrate with existing and new systems in a way that’s scalable, easy to deploy and manage, and that’s where Fixie comes in.”

