Apple’s WWDC is coming, what should enterprise users expect?





Apple has confirmed that WWDC 2023 will once again be an online event, with a keynote streamed directly from Apple Park on June 5th. Professional does he want to study at WWDC?

About the program

If you’re new to Apple, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is arguably the company’s most important annual event. Here we show the improvements of the new operating system, talk about strategy, and show how the ecosystem expands to create new opportunities for developers.

Summary of details:

WWDC will take place June 5-8, 2023. The event will be streamed on Apple.com, Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, Apple TV and YouTube. There will be an in-person day at Apple Park on June 5 with a keynote and a speech on the state of the unions. It’s free for developers, and the keynote is open to the public. The Swift Student Challenge is now open. Developers can access Apple engineers, participate in sessions, labs, and more. Apple will share additional conference information ahead of WWDC23 on the Apple Developer app and Apple Developer website.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, promised a lot:

So what do people want to learn?

maintain security outside the walls

Apple continues to face pressure from regulators to open its platform to more competition. Most recently, the company has been trying to find some way to go in that direction, possibly extending to supporting third-party browser engines and payment systems, and possibly adopting third-party app stores in some way. I came to hear the tweet. We don’t yet know how that will work, nor do we know if Apple will choose to make all these changes.

But what businesses want to know is how Apple sandboxes third-party apps and services to ensure device security and privacy. Given that this is one of the biggest reasons people move to Apple.

Can companies disable support for stores and services, or define what is available to users of managed devices? (Consider usage restrictions from the MDM console.)

How will Apple reassure business users that opening up the platform will not compromise necessary security, especially in highly regulated industries?

Apple Silicon Challenge

Apple Silicon Macs have undoubtedly brought Apple great success within the enterprise. Users love enterprise service and support, hardware reliability, macOS identity management, and support for evolution across MDM provisioning. There is already a lot of speculation that the company may introduce its first M3-based system. I’m sure some business users are considering deferring hardware investments soon in hopes of improving the performance per watt of these new systems.

Businesses will want to know what that means in terms of performance and productivity, and evaluate how much they can benefit from this hardware investment. It’s not lost on them that AutoCAD and Autodesk Maya now run natively on Apple Silicon Macs. Also, Microsoft’s recent decision to allow Windows virtual machines via Parallels means that Macs have vaulted past the point where they could become viable replacements for Windows PCs. They are now definitely used to replace them.

under the hood

New year, new operating system. Over the past few weeks, we’ve heard two conflicting rumors about him coming from the same source.

Don’t expect much improvement from this year’s OS upgrades. Conversely, expect significant updates from the new operating system.

Neither prediction is correct, but for at least some members of Apple’s audience, it’s the news that’s buried under Apple’s more consumer-friendly announcement that’s most interesting.

Companies want to know how they can use the augmented reality/accessibility enhancements that may be announced to benefit their business, especially when it comes to product development, internal education, digital twins, and collaboration. increase.

It will also be interesting to see how Apple’s AR vision incorporates existing products such as Maps. They want to know how Apple can enable sideloading while still maintaining security, and they want further enhancements around data security, endpoint protection, and Zero Trust.

Will Apple Reality Enter Reality?

We had hoped that WWDC would somehow reveal itself to Apple’s mixed reality glasses, but there have been reports of issues in the development process that could have slowed down the hardware. This isn’t the first time developers have been given the opportunity to explore different aspects of a product at behind-closed-door demos. That’s how the company announced his 2019 Mac Pro, which didn’t ship until months later. It’s also how Apple first introduced his iPhone.

If Apple chooses to demonstrate its products in this way, it will provide thematic presentations focused on collaboration, accessibility, gaming, product development, entertainment, and how the device can be used at a high level. I think you will end up hosting an event in the space. – Quit creative applications. Selected Apple partners are likely already building software for these demos.

Curiosity aside, of course, enterprise professionals are looking into software development kits to find out how new technologies can be leveraged to build new businesses and support existing ones. Competitors have already made unfriendly reports suggesting that their first-generation products will be bombs, but most industry pundits recognize that betting on Apple is usually unwise. I’m here.

WWDC isn’t about the hardware, it’s about the operating system that runs it and the experiences it supports. Software that makes hardware interesting is what WWDC is all about. It’s also the reason why Siri needs to be restarted.

one more…

Apple TV tends to get less attention at WWDC, but that could change this year as it wants to promote the way it approaches sports streaming via its TV+ service. While that may not sound like a developer-focused topic, it’s worth noting that Apple appears to be negotiating deals to stream highly popular sports properties such as the Premier League. important to consider. One of the reasons some negotiations allegedly fell through was that the team was unable to discuss future streaming products.

To avoid that and allow for more free-flowing conversations when doing business, it makes sense for the company to discuss some of its future plans at WWDC. While this may have little impact outside of broadcast, what’s good for sports entertainment could also be of interest to developers of conferencing and remote live event solutions and their customers. Still, I write this off as a highly speculative hunch. Honestly, I was inspired by the discovery of new multi-view windows for TV+sports programming.

