‘Innovation-enhancing’ AI regulation proposal focuses on technology’s unpredictability

A 91-page white paper on the regulation of artificial intelligence, published by the UK’s science and technology minister on Wednesday and presented to the UK Parliament, says AI is defined primarily by its uncertainty and unpredictability. based on thought.

“To effectively regulate AI and support clarity in the proposed framework, we need a shared understanding of what we mean by ‘artificial intelligence,’” the whitepaper said.

“There is no general definition of AI that enjoys broad consensus, so we defined it with reference to two characteristics that create the need for bespoke regulatory response.”

That definition focuses on just a few of the most successful AI, machine learning, or neural networks today. It highlights two hallmarks of machine learning: it is unclear why a program works the way it does, and it can produce unexpected output.

The UK Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology has proposed a framework for regulating AI. The framework is industry friendly and builds public confidence in the technology.

The white paper states:

The “adaptiveness” of AI can make it difficult to explain the intent and logic of the system’s results. AI systems are “trained” once or continuously and work by inferring patterns and connections in data that are often not easily discernible by humans. AI systems often develop the ability to perform new forms of reasoning not directly envisioned by human programmers. human control.

The white paper proposes that due to uncertainty, regulators should selectively regulate the consequences of technology use rather than regulating the technology itself.

“Our framework is context-specific,” he said. “We do not assign rules or risk levels across sectors or across technologies.

“Instead, we regulate based on the outcomes that AI is likely to produce in a given application.

The intent is that different uses will have different consequences and severity, the report clarifies:

For example, classifying all applications of AI in critical infrastructure as high-risk would be unbalanced or ineffective. Using AI in critical infrastructure, such as identifying superficial flaws in machinery, can be relatively low-risk. Similarly, AI-powered chatbots used to triage customer service requests for online clothing retailers should not be regulated in the same way as similar applications used as part of the medical diagnostic process. is not.

A white paper titled “Innovative Approaches to AI Regulation” struggles to reassure the industry that it will not stifle the development of the technology. The emphasis throughout is on the need to maintain the UK’s commercial competitiveness without overdoing it on regulation, while seeking to promote

“The industry has warned that a lack of regulatory coherence could stifle innovation and competition by forcing a disproportionate amount of SMEs to exit the market,” the report said. It’s one of the many concerns that have been.

Secretary of State Michelle Donlan’s foreword proclaims, “This white paper ensures the UK is on track to become the best place in the world to build, test and use AI technology.” The report notes that the UK was ranked “third in the world for AI research and development,” an important rank to maintain, Donlan suggested.

“The AI-enabled nations of the future will be those where the way we work is complemented by AI, not destroyed by it,” Donlan wrote. Automate simple office tasks.

The paper suggests that regulation adopts a light touch, at least initially. Regulators are encouraged to try things in their own domain and see what works, rather than burdening themselves with AI “statutory” rules.

“The principles will be issued on a non-statutory basis and will be implemented by existing regulators,” it said. “This approach leverages the domain-specific expertise of regulators to tailor the implementation of principles to the specific context in which AI is used.”

At a later date, the report said, “When time permits in Congress, we will introduce statutory mandates to require regulators to give due consideration to the principles.” , the prospect remains that such legislation may not be necessary. Use your good judgment.

The white paper will be informed by other research. A direct precursor is the policy paper titled “Establishing Innovative Approaches to Regulate AI,” released last July by the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports.

A companion document titled “Pro-innovation Regulation of Technologies Review” released this month by Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser, sets out some of the recommendations that have been incorporated into the Secretary of State’s White Paper.

The most important of these is the business-friendly “sandbox” proposal. It is a regulator-overseen facility to incubate AI technology, where companies can try out new AI programs with looser rules to allow for more experimentation.

The paper underscores the urgency to ensure the UK is not left behind as other countries move forward with their regulatory proposals. “There is a short time frame for governments to step in and provide a clear and innovative regulatory environment to make the UK one of the top places in the world to build foundational AI companies,” it said. .

Many concerns raised by the use of AI are excluded from the report, such as the ethics of the carbon footprint caused by training so-called large scale language models.

For example, an open letter published this week by the think tank The Future of Life Institute, signed by more than 1,300 individuals, including scientists and members of the tech industry, called for a moratorium on the development of large-scale language models. to warn you that proper attention has not been paid to hazards. “Machine floods our information channels with propaganda and lies” and so on.

The British paper made no such sweeping recommendations, stating that it was outside UK regulation.

The proposed regulatory framework does not attempt to address all of the wider social and global challenges that may be associated with the development or use of AI. This includes issues related to access to data, computing power, and sustainability, as well as balancing the rights of content producers and AI developers. These are important considerations, especially in the context of the UK’s ability to maintain its position as a global leader in AI, but fall outside the scope of the proposal for a new comprehensive framework for AI regulation.

