How The FTX Implosion Will Set Back The Bahamian Tech Scene





When FTX moved from Hong Kong to the Bahamas in the fall of 2021, many Bahamians hoped the presence of the cryptocurrency exchange would change the island. Prime Minister Philip Davis stood next to former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried at the company’s opening ceremony in the Bahamas, saying, “The Bahamas is beginning to emerge as the next global FinTech hub.” The arrival of FTX is positive evidence that we are moving in the right direction.”

A year and a half later, FTX disappeared after a spectacular implosion, casting a long shadow over the country’s technological dreams. Some Bahamian entrepreneurs and technology leaders argue that there is still plenty of reason for optimism, given the country’s regulatory incentives for business and its growing technology infrastructure. But others say the FTX narrative is making it harder to convince an already wary public to embrace new forms of financial and technological innovation, including the country’s digital dollar.

“The technology in the Bahamas is always five to ten years behind,” says Travis Miller, technology and business consultant in the Bahamas. “I think it sets us back from a technology standpoint because I think a lot of people will be more skeptical.”

“FTX will always be here”

The Bahamian economy has long relied on tourism and offshore banking. Tourism and related services account for around 70% of the country’s GDP, according to the International Trade Administration. But both Hurricane Dorian and his COVID-19 led to a sharp decline in visitors, exposing the fragility of this model.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Bahamian government worked to make the country more attractive to fintech companies. In October 2020, the Bahamas became the first country to issue a digital dollar called her SAND dollar. SAND dollars are designed to always hold the value of the US dollar. (The country’s traditional currency, the Bahamian dollar, is also pegged to the dollar.) The SAND dollar is fully backed by the government, allowing users to make transactions similar to using Paypal or Venmo on their mobile phones. can be sent and received free of charge via However, third-party intermediaries do not incur processing fees.

In December 2020, the government passed the DARE (Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges) Act, making it one of the only countries in the world to set a licensing framework for cryptocurrency exchanges to legally set up shop. became one. FTX was the first company to take advantage of the new measures, moving from Hong Kong to the Bahamas in 2021.

Caroline Ellison, CEO of FTX’s sister company Alameda Research, told the Effective Altruism forum in October 2021 that the company’s move to the Bahamas was “largely due to a friendly regulatory environment” and that the government was “a bureaucrat.” Added to the appeal was the fact that businesses in the Bahamas do not have to pay taxes on their income, capital gains, or wealth.

While FTX stood to benefit greatly from the move, executives also promised that their presence would have a positive impact on the Bahamas themselves. In a radio interview with Black, Valdez K. Russell, a Bahamian and the company’s new vice president of communications and corporate social responsibility, declared that FTX will always be here. Please touch people’s lives.”

Many Bahamians, especially those already involved in technology and cryptocurrencies, were excited about the arrival of FTX. “Everyone was like, ‘Okay, here’s a big dog! A lot of people expected and wanted the Bahamas to become a tech hub.'”

Around the same time that FTX came out, a coworking hub called Crypto Isle also opened in Nassau, hoping to foster crypto education and entrepreneurship among Bahamians. Co-founder Davinia Bain said that while Crypto Isle’s efforts were completely independent of her FTX, the exchange’s presence increased local interest in cryptocurrencies.

“Life started and didn’t end with FTX. But when they emerged, it shone a huge light on crypto and blockchain in the Bahamas, and that light benefited everyone in the universe,” she said. “Some of the larger companies, such as accounting firms, law firms and individual service providers, are saying, ‘We need to move fast. We want to be able to serve new players in this space.’ I was thinking.”

FTX and Bankman-Fried soon began using the money to donate to local causes. There was a donation of $500,000 to Lend A Hand Bahamas and a donation of $1.1 million to the newly formed Agricultural Development Board, with the money set aside for farmers’ education and tools. In January 2022, the company donated her $1.5 million worth of her KN95 protective masks and coronavirus testing kits to the Bahamian government. Many other local organizations received donations.

“FTX has become a goldmine and a new thing that everyone wants,” says Miller. “There was so much money flowing out of them.

READ MORE: Where Did FTX’s Lost $8 Billion Go? Crypto Investigator Offers New Clues

Structural change

But the Bahamian entrepreneur didn’t just want charity. They wanted lasting change and wanted to be integrated into this new tech ecosystem that FTX is building. Tyler Gordon, who was part of the crypto-focused organization Bahamas Mastermind, put pressure on the company for its commitment to islanders when FTX held an early meeting on the island. It was a big concern we had, even though this giant company was coming in and trying to get exceptions, cutting-edge infrastructure, and all sorts of things that Bahamians need on a daily basis. We were told we couldn’t get it,” he said. Gordon and other crypto enthusiasts wanted to make it easier to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies through banks in the Bahamas. For example, those that were restricted by national financial institutions.

FTX has promised to hire Bahamians and help more people acquire technical skills. In January 2022, Russell said the company had already hired 40 Bahamians, working on compliance teams, security and legal services.

In April 2022, FTX hosted the Crypto Bahamas conference. It featured famous speakers like former U.S. President Bill Clinton and a host of celebrities, including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. , locals were not allowed to participate. But some have found a way, including her Lamont Astwood, another of her Bahamas Masterminds members who signed up for her free pass through her house of blockchain Solana hackers. Astwood spent the weekend meeting with entrepreneurs to learn about cryptocurrencies and even took a selfie with Bankman Fried. “It was a luxury,” he says. “Wake up in the morning, watch seminars all day, network, pool he’ll party, nightclubs, beach he’ll choose between partying. It’s been nonstop.”

crash

After just over seven months, the Bankman-Fried party is over. He was arrested by the Royal Bahamian Police and extradited to the United States on charges including fraud and laundering his money. His $60 million lavish campus, which Bankman-Fried started working with his Prime Minister Davis, lay dormant, and dozens of Bahamians employed by FTX suddenly lost their jobs.

Miller says FTX’s implosion ultimately came as no surprise to him.

Some entrepreneurs also say the FTX crash may be hurting the rollout of Sand Dollar, the Bahamian digital currency. “Reputationally, it impacted us,” says Nicholas Reese, CEO of CanoePay, a digital payment system working to increase Sand Dollar adoption across the island. “Technology fear is something we have had to grapple with in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. [more broadly]And when FTX collapsed, investors and customers across tech companies, especially in financial services, began to pay some attention. ”

A few weeks before FTX collapsed, its venture capital arm was about to announce an investment in Canoe Innovation Hub, a new incubator for tech and crypto entrepreneurs backed by the Reese and Bain organizations. Rees said FTX planned to help fund the organization’s first cohort of entrepreneurs. The offer disappeared with the company. “The fact that they were interested was an honor for us, and the house just fell apart at the time,” says Reese.

However, Bain said Innovation Hub “has never been financially modeled on the basis of a potential relationship with FTX,” and the program is progressing as planned, with more than 30 entrepreneurs. The house is still participating in the first program. Bain hopes the program will inspire the Bahamians themselves to build their own robust crypto infrastructure. “We need more players in the Bahamas so we don’t have the risk of a ‘key man’ where you have one or two major players and everyone thinks the industry is going to hell if something goes wrong. You have to do it,” she says. .

Emerging Bahamian entrepreneurs are still working hard, but hiring prospects have slowed dramatically, according to Gordon. Speaking to politicians and bankers about cryptocurrencies recently, he says skepticism is widespread. “I am kind of skeptical about the feasibility of integrating cryptocurrencies into other things,” he said.

Other must-read articles from TIME

Please contact letter@time.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6266711/ftx-bahamas-crypto/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related