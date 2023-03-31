‘Little giants’ enjoy the role of oversized innovations





Visitors check out robots from Iplusmobot Technology Co Ltd at the International Logistics Technology Expo in Shanghai in November 2020. [Photo/China Daily]

Officials said China will further step up its efforts to foster niche-focused SMEs with cutting-edge technology to boost its core international competitiveness.

In the process of promoting these goals, it is necessary to give full play to the leading role of large enterprises to promote communication, integration and development among enterprises of various sizes, said China’s top industrial regulator. Jin Chuanlong, director general of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said. , at a press conference earlier this month.

Iplusmobot Technology Co Ltd, an autonomous mobile robot company based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, was declared a “little giant” by MIIT last year for its self-developed logistics automation technology and digital and intelligent products. Little giants are SMEs that not only specialize in pioneering core science technology innovations, but also have a relatively high market share and huge development potential.

Solutions of Lenovo, a global technology company that leverages its global sales network to expand Iplusmobot’s sales channels, share overseas development wisdom, and provide post-sales operation and maintenance support for robotics companies. and Services Group and Lenovo Capital. Promote growth. In return, Lenovo has also been able to integrate his Iplusmobot products and technologies into its own industry solutions, providing innovative and more complete robotic solutions to clients around the world.

By enabling the efficient engagement of the relevant complete supply chains, sales channels, service systems, human resources, and other advantages of large enterprises, SMEs can develop their businesses faster and create a recognizable brand image. can be established. At the same time, SMEs can also play a complementary role in technological innovation, corporate culture, strategic development and industry ecology, Lenovo said.

It led to a win-win situation. Lenovo has seen mutual benefits through cooperation and mutual empowerment.

However, SMEs are still often seen as not complementary, but as one-way resources and large sums of money from established companies. This is a misconception, and SMEs tend to have the highest level of innovative vibrancy and should therefore be the subject of scientific and technological innovation, said an academic at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and chief executive of Alibaba Group. Wang Jian, who is also chairman of the technical steering committee, said. Holding Ltd he told the China Economic Herald.

Digitization is very important for self-innovation and quality development of SMEs. SMEs should be encouraged to achieve digital transformation, enterprise transformation and ultimately industrial upgrade, he said.

Targeting high-tech niche sectors is a major trajectory for many Chinese SMEs. Last year, the country fostered more than 70,000 SMEs specializing in niche industries with cutting-edge technology, including 8,997 ‘little giant’ companies. According to MIIT, these companies accounted for 59% of last year’s initial public offerings on his A-share market, with more than 1,300 companies listed on his A-share boards to date, and 27% of total listings. occupies

This year, building on last year’s 70,000 SMEs, it aims to reach 80,000 SMEs, and through continued support and guidance from the authorities, about 100 related industrial clusters have formed. Mr. Jin said that it will be done.

Provide a more optimized development environment backed by a series of supporting policies, promote better resource allocation and exchange and mutual support between enterprises of different sizes, build a more advanced industrial cluster and service system, A deep level of financial support, the minister said.

More international cooperation opportunities, such as overseas expos, are also expected to boost the global footprint of SMEs, he added.

In February, MIIT began selecting its fifth batch of small giants.

